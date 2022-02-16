A 71-year-old Uber driver was arrested because, taking advantage of a distraction by his passenger, he allegedly He tried to rob a minor who was traveling with him in the car.

On Monday, the C2 Monitoring Center (in Mexico City) received a call for help from a minor at risk. When police officers from the Ministry of Public Security attended the emergency, they found a crash between a Suzuki van and a blue Toyota Yaris carplates 632AYH dedicated to the transport service by application.

Mr. Gustavo “E”, 32 years old, the minor’s father, was at the site and reported that he requested the service, but asked the driver to stop when passing near a flower stand.

He got out of the car and at that moment, the driver, identified as Mohammad “S”, started to take away the passenger’s son, a seven-year-old boy who was traveling in the back seat.

The minor’s mother intercepted the driver

The father of the family immediately got into a taxi and asked him to catch up with the guy who was taking his son, while he called his wife to tell her what was happening.

The woman, who works at a spa on Las Águilas avenue, got into her truck to intercept the driver and reached him at Puente Nacional and Las Águilas, San Clemente neighborhood, Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

the child’s mother closed to stop the Yaris car and forced it to stop; then he asked the police officers who arrived at the site to arrest him for the attempted kidnapping.

The officers took the 71-year-old detainee to the public ministry agency in Álvaro Obregón, but when recounting what happened, the person in charge asked to be transferred to the Kidnapping Attention Prosecutor’s Office, from which they were channeled to the Investigation of Crimes Committed in Tort of Boys, Girls and Adolescents.The man was arrested on charges of child abduction.

