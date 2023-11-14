Director of the International Hemaya Center of the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, Colonel Dr. Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al-Maamari, said that the culture of families has changed greatly towards the addicted son, and that negative view associated with what is known as “stigma” has declined, and parents and guardians have become more open towards Reporting and subjecting their children to treatment and rehabilitation under the umbrella of the administration’s periodic examination program.

He added that families have become aware of the law, which exempts from legal accountability if the person voluntarily submits for treatment or through his wife or a relative up to the second degree, pointing out that the periodic examination department received 104 cases in 2022 and transferred them to treatment centers, while providing assistance. There were 80 cases from the beginning of this year until the end of last September.

He added to “Emirates Today” that there are families offering to volunteer to explain their experiences with their children’s addiction treatment journey, so that others can benefit from it, stressing that it is a positive development that Dubai Police feels and appreciates, and reflects a state of awareness that helps enhance ways to prevent this devastating danger.

He pointed out that the periodic examination department in the General Administration for Narcotics Control has received about 3,933 cases since its establishment in 2000, of which 2,791 cases have recovered, while 280 people are currently subject to the periodic examination schedule.

In detail, Dr. Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al-Maamari stated that the periodic examination department represents great importance in increasing the chances of recovery and rehabilitation for former drug users, and was created by Dubai Police in 2000 under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief at the time, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, and receives great attention from the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri. The department works according to an action plan consistent with the directives of the Ministry of Interior, based on Article 79 of Federal Law No. (30) of 2021 regarding combating narcotic substances and psychotropic substances, which stipulates that “the person convicted or detained by court order for the crime of consuming narcotic substances or… Psychotropic substances are subject to periodic examination for a period of not less than one year and not more than two years, after the execution of the sentence or the end of the period of placement in a therapeutic facility.” He then gave the department full right to organize the periodic examination process through the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police.

He added that the UAE legislator was clear regarding the penalty for violating the periodic examination system, as anyone who violates the rules and procedures of periodic examination issued by a decision of the Minister of Interior shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, which makes evading the examination or refraining from giving the required sample a punishable offence. He has the law.

He stressed that the department has the right to conduct predetermined periodic examinations throughout the year, or make a sudden field visit to verify that the depositor’s statements and actions on the periodic examination schedule match reality, pointing out that 3,933 cases have been subjected to examination by the department since its establishment in 2000, of which 2,791 cases have recovered, while the department is subject to examination. 280 cases for the periodic examination schedule.

Al-Maamari stated that the strategies and legislation related to the disease of addiction are changing in a way that is consistent with maintaining security and the interest of the addicted patient, as means of assistance are available to him if he voluntarily submits for treatment and he receives advice and guidance from the Hemaya Center, which is keen to provide consultations to families and all segments of society.

He explained that in this context comes Article 89 of the law, which stipulates that “a criminal case shall not be brought against a user of narcotic substances or psychotropic substances, if the abuser, on his own initiative, or his wife, or one of his relatives up to the second degree, or someone who is responsible for his upbringing, presents himself to the unit or the prosecution.” The public or the police, before arresting him, or before issuing an arrest warrant against him, request that he be placed for treatment with the unit, where he will be placed there until the unit decides to release him.

Regarding the position of families regarding the legislative and strategic development in dealing with the disease of addiction, Al-Maamari said that there is a tangible shift in the position of many families, as the culture of shame and concealment, and the fear of families to talk about the matter, is gradually disappearing in anticipation of what is commonly called “stigma.”

He talked about the risks that he described as “major” that resulted from not confronting the problem and deliberately hiding it, including delaying treatment and not making the appropriate decision, and then the son sinks further into the swamp of addiction, and treatment becomes more difficult.

He stressed the need to realize the nature of the problem, which is that it is a disease that occurs as a result of a mistake, in a moment of inattention, or because of curiosity, a bad friend, or enticement, and then the matter must be put into perspective and the problem must be dealt with with a degree of wisdom and speed.

He explained that many families have become sufficiently scientific and culturally aware, as they have become familiar with the patterns and types of narcotic drugs, which has helped them surround their children with an impenetrable fence, and they have significantly succeeded in protecting them, or helping them escape the trap of addiction.

He pointed out that there are families who have begun to tend to volunteer work, so they offer the center to share their experiences in the addiction treatment journey with others, to help others, because someone who sees is not the same as someone who hears and lives with it.

Al-Maamari stated that awareness of the seriousness of the problem is the most important step in treatment. The problem of abuse should not be tolerated at all, stressing the keenness of many families to prepare incubator programs to protect their children, such as participating in sports clubs and cultural events to protect them from the danger of isolation and introversion. He pointed out that the diversity of centers and destinations Treatment, awareness, and control have greatly helped in providing the necessary care for addiction patients.

• 104 cases received for “periodic examination” in 2022 and referred for treatment.

• 2,791 recoveries from 3,933 people who underwent the regular examination schedule since 2000.