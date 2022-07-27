History has been around the web and has gone viral

Many people say that after the birth of a child, life changes, not in a negative way, but because worries about oneself become constant. This happens especially for the parents beginners who are not yet used to the stages of the child’s growth and all his worries.

But as the days go by and a doctor’s follow-up everything starts to settle down. Over time, in fact, parents begin to understand better the baby, even if the concern always remains. This story is about two parents who really became the protagonists of an episode curious.

The baby’s mom was changing her son’s nappy when she saw something that appeared to be a deformity on the baby’s palate Desperate and frightened she called her husband. These were his words:

I tried to touch him, but he yelled at me, so I made his dad run to see.

And, continuing, the woman he said:

We put a flashlight in his little mouth and his father was surprised at what he saw.

Quickly the two parents went in hospital and arrived there, after having undergone the evaluation, they were surprised and embarrassed by diagnosis made by doctors.

According to the specialists, in fact, what the couple had seen in their baby’s mouth was not a hole but rather a adhesive shiny. Initially the baby’s mother did not agree with the diagnosis so much that she went against the words of the doctors and nurses.

Later, however, the nurse managed to remove the shiny sticker from the baby’s small mouth. These were the words of the mom of the child after the episode in which she was involved with her husband: