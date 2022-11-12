A really sad episode is the one that came out in the last days in the city of Olbia. A 14 years old he was found lifeless by his parents in the family home. The investigators have ordered the autopsy, as they assume that he committed an extreme gesture.

Many in these hours are trying to show closeness to their loved ones, struck by the sudden and heartbreaking lost. No one alone would have ever expected to experience such a thing.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place a few days ago. Precisely in the house of the family which is located in Olbiain Sardinia.

The sporty and passionate big guy rugby, on that occasion he was alone in the house. When the parents returned home, they found him on the ground now, lifeless. They promptly raised the alarm to the health workers, with the hope of being able to save him.

However, the doctors who intervened were unable to do anything more for him, but were only able to ascertain his death. The police also intervened on the spot, which coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office started all the investigations of the case.

The prosecutor then ordered the autopsy on the body, to understand the exact cause of death. The assumption is that he has accomplished a extreme gesture.

The investigation into the death of the 14-year-old

The investigators have seized the phone and his pc. The purpose is precisely to understand what happened in the previous minutes to his disappearance.

In addition, they are also listening to the stories of his friends, to understand if it was targeted by some of his companions. From what emerged the day the events unfolded, he had followed the lessons from home.

The community meanwhile is clinging to torment of his parents, who are well known. Nobody expected them to be able to live a mourning such. There will be more updates on the sad story.