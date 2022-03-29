All investigations are underway for the tragic death of a 12 years old, which took place on the evening of Sunday 27 March. Investigators are trying to understand the reason behind the death, but they are also considering an important hypothesis.

A story that has upset thousands of people. Locals have defined him as a toddler forever cheerful and sunnyhas never shown serious problems.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place on the evening of Sunday 27 March. Precisely in the Don Guanella district, in the north of Naplesnear the Secondigliano district.

The parents had gone out to eat a sandwich in a business near the house. The little one was left alone, but before they left, everything seemed to be normal. Mom and dad didn’t notice anything strange in her behavior.

However, once they returned home, the couple saw that the child was on the ground, in end of life. In desperation, they quickly alerted the doctors, who arrived on the scene in a few minutes.

With the hope of being able to to save, the doctors decided to urgently transport him to the Cardarelli hospital. Their attempts at resuscitation were found to be completely in vain. Once they arrived in the emergency room, they could not help but acknowledge the tragic death.

The investigation into the death of the 12-year-old

The police also arrived in the house where the drama took place. The latter are now at work for understand what happened. However, they are also considering the suicide. They also started investigations into the family context in which she lived.

The agents are checking his mobile phone, to find out if he has received any messages or phone calls. The only solution to understand is to find the elements useful to reconstruct yours last moments of life.

Locals described the little one as cheerful and sociable. No one would ever have imagined such a thing. Many are now writing gods condolence messages for the child and for his loved ones, shocked by the sudden and heartbreaking loss.