Movies always start from an image. Félix Viscarret (Pamplona, ​​1975) imagined parents crossing the pedestrian crossings of a deserted city with their sleeping children at night. Father of two boys aged nine and eleven, the director of ‘Under the stars’ and the series ‘Homeland’ knows very well what he is talking about in ‘A not so simple life’. Starting the day by taking the kids to school stressed out with the car in double file. From going with your tongue out all day for an absorbing job. Of feeling bad when you spend a lot of time at work and little to your children and vice versa.

You’re at work and you think you should be with the children. That feeling of guilt, that remorse, is what characters that are not cartoons suffer. This is a comedy with subtle humor, “explains producer Iker Ganuza. The head of Lamia (co-producer with A Contracorriente), who took five Goyas with ‘Akelarre’, looks at the sky in Doña Casilda’s park and breathes relieved. The five and a half weeks of filming in Bilbao and Getxo have coincided with the highest rainfall in many years. When there were no more interiors to shoot, the sun finally came out and the cameras have taken the swings where two of the protagonists coincide. Miki Esparbé has just turned 40 and is still not the great architect he promised when he won an award seven ago. Being a father is not what I thought either. On the park bench, something begins to emerge with a mother of another school boy (Ana Polvorosa).

Side B of the tape



“As much as they tell you that your life is going to change when you have children, you are not prepared for it,” Viscarret is sincere. The director was watching footage of the filming at home when his son asked him if he had had a parental crisis. «He disarmed me. I said, Nico, what do you think? I like to consider that there is something personal in this story. Not autobiographical, eye ». The relationship crisis and the professional crisis also have a place in the film. “These are those years when you realize that life is this, that you are on side B of the film.”

Ana Polvorosa and Miki Esparbé on the set in the Doña Casilda Park in Bilbao. / Ignacio Pérez / M. Salguero / O. Belategui

‘A not so simple life’ will be “a special hymn to the architecture of Bilbao, not in vain the protagonists are architects.” The director promises “a poem to the city at night, in this wonderful winter light.” For Ana Polvorosa, who turned 34 this Tuesday, it will be her first role as a mother. “It is a new stage in my career”, congratulates the protagonist of ‘La Fortuna’, the Amenábar series on Movistar Plus. «Filming with young children is being quite an experience, because you don’t know how they will react. Is very pretty”.

Her five-year-old son in fiction is Tasio, a five-year-old boy recruited from a casting along with the dozen kids who play on the swings. His mother, Inés Jauregi, has only praise for the team: «Naiara, the coach, goes out of her way for the kids. I don’t know if all the filming will be like this, but this has been a beautiful experience. ” For Miki Esparbé, who is not yet 40 years old or a father, it is clear that life is not so simple: «I have four nephews and I know the dramas of fatherhood very closely. And I understand the frustrations that appear along the way thinking about the trains that have passed.