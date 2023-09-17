Parents of students proposed, through groups on the WhatsApp application, the possibility of transporting students to schools with their children in exchange for small amounts of money, to reduce the high school bus fees for parents who have more than one child in schools, which prompted parents to interact with them and agree on a private delivery service. They believe that this measure reduces the financial burden on them, in light of the continuous increase in bus fees every year.

Nour Ali, a parent of three students in a private school that follows the British curriculum, said that she chose the private delivery service to escape the high school bus fees, noting that the total amount required to be paid for her children amounts to 18 thousand dirhams from Sharjah to Dubai, where they live.

She added that the idea came after an announcement by a female guardian who lives near her home on the “WhatsApp” group for parents, and she agreed with her for a certain amount that she said was small, compared to the school bus fees for her children, which encouraged her to communicate with her and agree to transport her three children with her.

As for Aisha Muhammad Ali, a parent, she resorted to her friend, who lives in the same tower, to transport her two children to and from school for 500 dirhams, something she found practical and made it easier for her to transport the children to school, especially since the bus requires 4,000 dirhams annually per person, or 8,000 dirhams. For two children, she pointed out that this is more appropriate and helped her get rid of a large financial burden.

Sherine Mahmoud, a parent of three students, explained that she sought help from a neighbor who delivers his children on a daily basis, to deliver her children for 1,500 dirhams per semester for the three children, stressing that this idea helped her save school bus fees amounting to 3,500 dirhams annually per student, for a total of 10,500 dirhams. For the three children.

She pointed out that a number of students’ families suggested the idea of ​​transporting children together to make it easier for each other, in light of the continuous rise in school transportation prices, as schools adopt annual periodic increases in bus fees in addition to annual tuition fees.

As for Yusuf Ali, a father of two children, he said that he takes his two children to school on an annual basis without using school buses, and this season he decided to look for an increase in income by offering the possibility of taking students next to him in his residence to his children’s school, or the schools next to it, at reasonable prices that help parents. To avoid significant increases in school bus fees.

Regarding raising school bus fees, the Sharjah Private Education Authority confirmed to Emirates Al-Youm that private schools have the right to request an increase in tuition fees, according to the laws and regulations governing private schools in Sharjah and other emirates. The competent educational authorities are responsible for issuing the necessary decisions for these requests in accordance with the policies and procedures followed in each emirate. She pointed out that schools that obtain approval from the educational authority to increase fees apply the increase in accordance with the approvals issued. Regarding the reason for some schools’ delay in informing students’ families of the increase, she said that schools inform parents of the approved increase, provided that the tuition fees charged to the guardian are stated and detailed in the contract that is signed between the school and the guardian, at the beginning of registration for new students, or Re-registration for continuing students.