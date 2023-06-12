A video circulates on Tik Tok with the user @davidpatines and in it you can see Mrs. Fabi and Mr. Paco, the parents of Wendy Guevara, from ‘La casa de los Famosos México’, during their participation in the LGBT March of León, Guanajuato.

Wendy Guevara could not be at the march, as she is participating in ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ and her parents attended on her behalf, who are caught on video and they talk a bit.

The gentlemen decorated a car with balloons, streamers and posters where Wendy’s name stands out, in addition they look at several photographs of their daughter, who would have been happy to participate in said march.

Wendy Guevara’s mother. Tik Tok Image

“We are with Wendy”, It reads on a sign, and the gentlemen look at each other very smiling and happy, in addition, they greet their daughter’s fans, because it is also seen that they are approaching them.

Mrs. Fabi expresses that she is very happy to attend the LGBT March, as well as her father, although he in the past denied the identity of his daughter Wendy, as the latter has recounted on several occasions.

Wendy has become the darling of the public in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’also among her colleagues, in addition to social networks, everyone expresses that she deserves to win first place, whose prize consists of four million pesos.

