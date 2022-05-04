The parents of the Virgen del Carmen schools, on the Paseo de Alfonso XIII; San Fulgencio, in Pozo Estrecho; and El Bohío, in the neighborhood of the same name, have formally requested the Ministry of Education to have the next course dining service to reconcile family and work life. But that regional department does not even consider, at the moment, investments to satisfy these demands. The technicians of the Community have visited the last two, to take measures and put the demands on the plane. Despite this, Education advanced to THE TRUTH that “at the moment the opening of any school canteen in Cartagena is not planned.”

They were in Pozo Estrecho a couple of weeks ago. Parents have been claiming the service for several years. From the Association of Mothers and Fathers of Students (Ampa) they trust that if it is not the next course it will be the next. In this case, the center has a room where the children could eat. A kitchen would not be necessary, since a catering would serve the food.

The ones that have it the best are those of El Bohío. In this school it is the parents who have taken the step and who are organizing to have this service already in September. But they will not have it thanks to the collaboration of the Ministry. It will be the Ampa that starts it up. He already has a project to convert the assembly hall into a dining room for the children. They will transform it with their own economic resources.

The one that has it the most difficult is the center of Paseo de Alfonso XIII, because it hardly has space



for forty students



This group has already contacted a catering company to take care of the service. Before they will have to buy tables and chairs and everything necessary to make this demand a reality, according to an Ampa spokesman, Sergio Torregrosa. “We are determined to put it on, with the idea that the Ministry of Education will be in charge of it in the 2023-2024 academic year. First we have to make the proposal in November », he detailed. Forty families have already pledged to sign up their children when it’s up and running.

Those who have the most difficulty in achieving it are the parents of the Virgen del Carmen school, who have also requested this service from the Community on several occasions. The problem they run into is that there is barely enough space at the school to set up a dining room. The only solution they find, according to Ampa sources, is to tear down the old military housing building that is inside the school compound, facing the Paseo. The problem is that a family still lives there.