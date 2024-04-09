The parents of a teenager responsible for carrying out a shooting massacre at a school located in the state of Michigan, USA, in 2021, received sentences of 10 to 15 years in prison each this Tuesday (9).

The trial, which culminated in the conviction of Jennifer and James Crumbley, highlighted the responsibility of the parents in the young man's access to the weapon used in the massacre and the neglect of signs of his mental deterioration.

The couple's son, Ethan Crumbley, carried out the shooting attack at Oxford High School in 2021, when he was 15 years old. The attack resulted in the deaths of four students and injuries to six other students and a teacher.

Ethan had already pleaded guilty to the charges and received a life sentence without the right to parole in December 2022, the year after the incident.

During the Crumbleys' trial, the prosecution wanted to make it clear to the court that the parents allowed their son to have access to the gun with which he committed the crime, a gun that his father, James, had purchased just four days before the shooting.

In addition, the parents were also accused of ignoring their son's “mental health problems”, as evidenced, for example, by a drawing he made of a gun and an injured man with phrases such as: “Thoughts don't stop. Me help. My life has no meaning.”

The couple's lawyers stressed that they did not know about their son's mental condition and could not have imagined that he would shoot his classmates.

Before receiving her sentence, Jennifer Crumbley, 46, said she expressed her “deepest sadness” at the crime committed by her son, adding that she had no idea that he was capable of murder.

Jennifer and James Crumbley had been arrested shortly after the school shooting and had since been held on a joint $1 million bond.

The conviction, for manslaughter, marks a legal precedent in the USA, as it represents the first time that the parents or legal guardians of a minor have been convicted of a shooting. (With EFE Agency)