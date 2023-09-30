Private schools in the Northern Emirates said that traffic congestion in front of schools after the end of school hours is due to the students’ families not adhering to the instructions of the security personnel in the schools, and the insistence of some of them on random parking in front of the gates and their failure to adhere to the designated paths and positions to wait for their children, in addition to driving their vehicles against the traffic and stopping them. Middle of the road.

For their part, the families of the students: Amer Fahmy, Talal Al-Eidi, Saed Hamdallah, and Jamil Al-Labadi said that the stifling traffic jams that occur in front of private schools cause collisions between the vehicles of the students’ families, delay them from work, and lead to the students arriving home late. They are exhausted, as a result of standing for more than half an hour in the vicinity of schools, in order for the vehicles to exit onto public roads while returning home.

They added that the schools did not allocate specific parking spaces for the vehicles of students’ families, which leads to vehicles congesting in front of the school gates, and some drivers being forced to get out of their vehicles after the traffic stopped, to pick up their children after the end of school hours, pointing out that the presence of schools next to each other… Causes of traffic congestion, especially since school areas witness the departure of hundreds of students at the same time.

They pointed out that the departure of all students at the educational levels at the same time after the end of school hours is one of the most prominent causes of traffic congestion, and that private schools must provide radical solutions to reduce traffic congestion, including dividing students’ exit into stages, so that students exit school buses first and after. In 10 minutes, kindergarten students leave, followed by basic stage students, followed by middle and high school students, in addition to appointing private security men to regulate vehicle movement in front of schools.

Officials in private schools, who preferred not to mention their names, confirmed that the main cause of traffic congestion in front of schools is the random parking of students’ vehicles, and this is what is monitored daily from the schools’ external cameras, as some of them stand in the middle of the road, others walk in the opposite direction of traffic, while some of them stand on the sidewalk. This hinders the safe passage of students to their parents’ vehicles.

They added that schools have outdoor parking lots, which are empty plots of land that are used as temporary parking lots, and students’ families can use them, but some of them prefer to stand in front of the school gates and block the road, in order to pick up their children early, which leads to vehicles congesting, obstructing the exit of school buses, and causing traffic congestion.

They pointed out that schools are contracted with private security companies whose mission is to secure the entry and exit of students to maintain their safety, and to organize their parents’ vehicles in front of the schools, but some drivers refuse to cooperate with security personnel or adhere to traffic instructions, and insist on stopping randomly.