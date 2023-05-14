Parents of students in private schools suggested reducing five minutes from each class per school day, to allocate an additional class every day after the end of school hours, in order to raise the low achievement and educational level of some students.

Parents of students stressed the importance of setting additional time to raise the educational level of their children, to provide them with greater opportunities, to improve their academic and practical skills, especially with the high cost of education that they incur, especially in private schools.

The deputy principal of a private school stated that the school administration is trying to support the students scientifically by various means, according to the available temporary capabilities, but the families must strengthen their role with the school in following up the students.

Abdul Rahman Khaled (the guardian of three students) said that his children are in different grades, and they need double effort to follow their lessons, suggesting that the school allocate additional time, let it be half an hour (30 minutes) on a daily basis, whether before the start of the school day or after it ends, to review Some lessons that students need more explanation.

He added, “Children who face difficulties in academic achievement need more time to understand and apply study materials correctly, and for children who have difficulties in concentration or cognition, allocating additional time helps them understand the materials better and improve their academic achievement.”

Thuraya Imad (the mother of two students) said that the class, which is limited to 45 minutes, is not sufficient for the teacher to explain the lesson, follow up more than 35 students in the class, and answer questions about the subject of the lesson, and therefore it is necessary to allocate additional time in the amount of one class per day for students who They need to review some parts of the curriculum.

She stated that she did not mind that this class be for a symbolic fee, not exceeding 20 dirhams for the student, noting that this class would be better for the student and his guardian than resorting to a private teacher to help the student in his lessons.

She pointed out that the extra time allocated to students must be appropriately determined for each student, as a student who has good results in basic subjects can be assigned extra time for other subjects in which he struggles, while additional time is allocated for students who need full support to raise their level. scholastic.

Salama Abdullah (mother of two students) considered it necessary to support private schools for her students in various ways to raise their educational levels, so that their parents would not resort to private teachers, especially since the cost of education incurred by the student’s guardian in private education is high.

And she added, “The private school can reduce the time of the class, by deducting five minutes from each class, to determine the last class of each school day, which will be for review for students who have regressed in their academic levels,” noting that this class will not be with additional fees, because it is from the time of the approved school day.

For his part, the deputy director of one of the private schools confirmed that the school administration is trying to provide explanations for additional lessons for students who need them, by allocating additional study periods, in cooperation with teachers and academic advisors, and these periods are determined according to the needs of each student separately, and the goals that must be determined are determined. achieved during the additional periods.

He pointed out that despite allocating periods for revision, some parents consider that the allotted time is insufficient for students, and they demand an increase in the time allotted to improve students’ skills in basic subjects, especially in Arabic and mathematics, indicating that the school continuously supports students within the time frame. available, but families must strengthen their role with the school in following up on students.

Deputy Principal of a private school: “Although periods are allocated for review, some parents consider that the time allotted is insufficient for students.”