Parents of students in private schools reported that they face great challenges in explaining lessons to their children, due to the multiple and onerous assignments that teachers decide on their students on a daily basis. They suggested that school administrations allocate a class for revision on Friday.

While some of them confirmed resorting to a “substitute teacher” to help students remember their lessons and fulfill their assigned assignments, a deputy school principal replied that “relying on a substitute teacher may increase the student’s suffering, due to the difference in his method of explanation from that of the class teacher,” in addition to the fact that many Families resort to “teachers who announce on social media platforms their willingness to provide private lessons, and they may not be specialists or educators.”

And in detail; Abdullah Saif, (the father of two students in the sixth and first grades), said that most of the teachers who teach his two daughters at school do not take into account the individual differences between the students, in terms of the level of understanding and comprehension, which makes the male or female student need additional explanation to clarify what he did not understand from the lesson. Especially since many students shy away from asking questions during class about points they did not understand, for fear of bullying by their classmates or because they feel embarrassed.

He added, “I may be able to help my daughter in the first grade by explaining her lessons, because of the ease of her courses, but the matter is different for my eldest daughter, which forces me to agree with a teacher to help them study their lessons and solve school assignments.”

Ayat Ibrahim, (the mother of a third-grade student), said that in addition to explaining the teachers in the school, which is in the same format, and does not take into account the disparity in the levels of students in terms of understanding and comprehension, the household assignments that the teachers decide on the students exceed their ability to continue in Studying for more than 12 hours a day.

She explained that she is an employee, and she finishes her work at five in the evening, and therefore she does not have enough time to complete the housework and help her son in his lessons, pointing out that she hired a teacher to help the student, by coming to the house, because he needs to follow the way he reads and writes directly.

Amna Muhammad, (the mother of three students in the first episode), stated that she hired a teacher to follow up on her children remotely (via the Zoom application), explaining that the goal of the substitute teacher is not to explain the lessons again, but to follow up on the students in completing their school assignments that exhaust them greatly. .

Private schools called for allocating the weekly “half-day” in the working hours, (on Friday) to organize one or more classes for each class, in which teachers help students understand what was difficult for them during the weekdays, and registration in these classes is optional, provided that it is supported by school for its students.

For his part, Abd al-Rahman Mustafa, (a teacher in a private school), said, “The teacher deals with more than 30 students in one class, and the duration of the class is specified, and the weekly quorum for the teacher may exceed 30 classes per week, and he is assigned supervisory work, which means that he does not He has time to re-explain the lesson as required.

He added that «the student needs to re-explain more than once, whether from the distinguished or the late in studies, so it is necessary to work to reduce the burdens assigned to the teacher, so that he can complete his work as required».

For her part, the deputy principal of a private school, Faten Muhammad, confirmed that the reliance of some students’ families on a private or “alternative” teacher is not only feasible, but also exhausts these families financially, and increases the suffering of students because the method of explaining it differs from that of the classroom teacher.

She stated that the school teachers receive the students at any time after the end of the lessons to explain what they could not understand from the lessons, calling on the families to urge the students not to feel ashamed, especially if they do not understand any part of the lessons, in addition to urging the student to interact with his colleagues in the activities. Extracurricular, which positively shapes his personality.

School administrations reported that they had received the proposal from the students’ families, adding that they intend to study it from all aspects, in preparation for taking what is in the student’s interest and in line with the decisions of the competent authorities.

Vice Principal:

• «The substitute teacher may increase the suffering of the student because of the difference in method».

Students:

• “Home assignments exceed the student’s ability to continue studying.”