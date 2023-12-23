The digital government of the UAE has confirmed that education in the country is a right and compulsory for every citizen and resident, noting that the students’ families must sign a pledge to the school stating their knowledge of the provisions of the Compulsory Education Law and other decisions issued in this regard, and that they are committed to sending their children to school during the period Compulsory education.

The digital government of the UAE explained that education is compulsory for the citizens of the country, starting from the primary stage until the end of school education, while for resident expatriates, education is compulsory until the end of the primary stage, in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. (39) of 2022 regarding compulsory education, noting that The obligation for education falls on the person caring for the child, and the state is responsible for spending on the education of its citizens and providing it to them in schools and government educational institutions.

She pointed out that there are four responsibilities on the student’s family or the child’s caregiver, which include enrolling the child in education as soon as he reaches the age specified for that at the beginning of the school year, maintaining his continuity and regularity in studying, providing valid identification documents required to enroll the child in school education institutions, and following up on achievement. Scientific and behavioral performance of the child, and positive contribution to raising the level of learning outcomes, in addition to the necessity of involving children of determination in school education. She pointed out that there are three cases of exemption from enrollment in education, which include the child suffering from a disease or disability that prevents him from studying, provided that this is proven by a medical report approved by a licensed health facility in the country, and the occurrence of a circumstance for the child or the child’s caregiver that prevents the child from enrolling in the educational institution or completing education. In addition to separating the child’s registration from any educational institution.

She confirmed that if the guardian or caretaker of the child fails to enroll him in school education or does not adhere to the period of compulsory education, the ministry or educational authority will warn him in writing within five working days from the date of verification of the fact that the child was not enrolled in education or did not adhere to the period.

If the violation continues for more than 10 working days from the date of the written warning, the ministry or educational agency must notify the Public Prosecution. Educational agencies are also obligated to notify the ministry of the violations it imposes on the person caring for the child.

The person caring for a child who, after being warned, fails to enroll the child in education, shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine of not less than 2,000 dirhams and not more than 50,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties.

The competent court must oblige the child’s caregiver to enroll him in education during the period it determines.

On the other hand, officials in public and private schools confirmed that schools, before the beginning of each academic year, oblige the families of their students to sign a “conduct pledge,” which includes an acknowledgment of reviewing the compulsory education law and the student behavior regulations for the new academic year and adhering to what is stated in them, first and foremost the commitment. By bringing the student to school for all school days during the academic year, and not being absent without excuse, with the caveat that their children’s files will be transferred to the competent authorities in the event of repeated unjustified absences.

The child's right to education

The digital government of the UAE has confirmed that every child has the right to education, as the state works to achieve equal opportunities available among all children in accordance with applicable laws, and in the field of education it takes a number of measures, including preventing children from dropping out of schools, and enhancing the participation of children and their parents in private decisions. children, prohibiting all forms of violence in educational institutions, preserving the child’s dignity when making decisions or developing programs, and developing the education system, including kindergartens, to achieve its goals of developing every child in the mental, physical, emotional, social, and moral fields, in addition to developing specific and organized programs for reporting and complaints. With the aim of ensuring investigation into actions and violations that violate educational rights.

The child’s caregiver is prohibited from abandoning his guidance and direction, not enrolling him in an educational institution, or leaving him in the event of his unjustified interruption from education during the compulsory education stage.