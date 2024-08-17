Parents of students facing high tuition fees are looking for alternatives to educational tools, most notably school books. They search for used ones, especially through social media platforms, because they get them either for free or at low prices.

They considered their resort to used books as a means to confront the prices of school books, which greatly increase the costs of studying.

Students’ families stated that private school administrations are trying to confront the reluctance to purchase school books by placing a barcode on the new book, which allows the student who purchased it to obtain certain educational benefits.

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored advertisements by students’ parents on “groups” on social media platforms, in which they offer used textbooks for sale, and students’ parents are looking for used books for specific grades and curricula to buy, in preparation for the new academic year.

An account named “Marwa Zeina” wrote on a group called “Exchange and Sale of Books for All Curricula in the Emirates”: “Books for eleventh grade (advanced), ninth grade (advanced), and fourth grade (ministerial curriculum) are available in Ajman.”

An account named “Umm Yasmine” wrote: “In Al Ain city, there are ministerial curriculum books available for the fourth grade,” specifying how to contact her.

An account named “Wafaa Abdel Hamid” also posted an advertisement for used books, which read: “We have tenth grade books (general track) for 500 dirhams, and twelfth grade books (general track) for 500 dirhams.”

An account named “Cactus Flower” announced the availability of eighth and ninth grade books (advanced track). It said that the available books are “complete and clean, and nothing has been written on them,” adding that they are for sale “at a symbolic price.”

Another account wrote in an ad similar to the previous ones: “We have sixth grade books available for the three semesters for 100 dirhams, in Sharjah.”

An account named “Asmaa” published an advertisement that read: “I have books for grades ten, eleven, and baccalaureate for 500 dirhams for all of these books, in Sharjah.”

An account named “Anonymous Participant” posted on a group for selling used textbooks called “For Buying and Selling Books in the Emirates,” requesting textbooks for the fifth grade, the Ministry’s curriculum, and books for the ninth grade (advanced track), especially for the subjects of science and mathematics.

A large number of group members interacted with the posts promoting used school books, asking for them to be free or at symbolic prices.

Mona Wael wrote: “I want books for the third, eighth, and tenth grades (advanced track), the ministerial curriculum, at a reasonable price.”

The families of the students Salah Mahmoud, Abdel Wahab Siraj, Alia Al-Nuwairi, and Ahmed Jumaa reported that “private schools, specifically those that apply foreign curricula, exaggerate the prices of their books, claiming that they come from abroad, even though the school obtains a printing license from the entity that owns the curriculum, and prints the books, which makes the cost much less than what they demand.”

They pointed out that “a student’s guardian who buys used books for his children in three different grades, for about 500 dirhams, saves about 70% of the price of new books.”

They stated that students’ parents are forced, given the prices of many educational services, such as school books, school transportation, and uniforms, to look for alternatives at symbolic prices, and books may sometimes be given to them for free by students who are one academic year ahead of their children. They pointed out that a family with two or more students sees in obtaining used books a saving of large sums of money, which contributes to reducing the expenses of the educational process to some extent.

Ihab Muhammad (father of two students) said that the appearance of posts about selling used school books on social media pages, immediately after the end of the school year exams, is due to the desire of the owner of the books to get rid of them so that they do not take up space in the house, and to benefit from the amounts obtained from selling them, as well as the desire of those wishing to buy them to obtain textbooks at low prices compared to the prices of new textbooks.

He added that private schools inform parents when their children are registered that they can buy books and school uniforms from any place they want, but they are surprised that the books sold by the school carry a barcode as a means of distinguishing the student who bought the books from them from his colleague who obtained used books.

He added that the student enters the website through the barcode and obtains additional educational features, including reviews, questions, and answers to questions.

He called on private schools to ease the burden on families by calculating small profit price differences in school books and uniforms, by reducing their prices, noting that some families may have a weak income, and therefore the schools in which the children of these families study should provide them with books for free, or deliver them to them at reduced prices, as a form of support.

For his part, Hussein Ahmed (mathematics teacher) stated that the used books that some students’ parents resort to are a means of facing the high expenses, but they are often not useful to the student, especially in a subject such as mathematics, and specifically if its questions and problems are solved, as the answers and solutions to the problems and questions may be incorrect or may make the student take the answer lightly and not think about the solution.

He pointed out that he had observed many repeated incorrect answers to questions in mathematics lessons, which were being shared by students and their families via social media groups, noting that they had obtained them from a used book. He said that the teacher should follow up with his students to correct this type of error.

A deputy director of a private school, who preferred not to be named, confirmed that the school does not require the student or his guardian to buy books or school uniforms or subscribe to the school transportation service, and none of these are included in the tuition fees. She added that it is better for the student to obtain the school books offered by the school, as some courses may change by deletion or addition, and thus the student is aware of these changes.

She pointed out that some students’ parents rush to buy used books weeks before the start of the new school year, before the new books are issued, so they can look at them and make sure that they are the same as the books from last school year or if they have changed.

Students:

• Used books save about 70% of the prices that schools charge for new books.

teacher:

• Used books may contain wrong answers, and do not give the student the opportunity to think about solving the questions.