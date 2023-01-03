Families of students in private schools in Sharjah have complained that schools follow strict procedures against their children for not being able to pay tuition fees on time, including not handing over books like their classmates during the first day of school in the second semester, or not enabling students to attend school due to arrears.

In detail, the guardian of two students in a school that follows the ministerial curriculum, Salima Muhammad, said that her two sons were not handed over the books during the first school day, like their classmates, due to the delay in paying the tuition, noting that this procedure deprives the student of studying and makes him unable to follow up on his duties.

She added, “We realize that school administrations have reserved rights, but they resort to non-pedagogical methods in dealing with what was organized by the responsible authorities, whose instructions are clear in this regard.”

The mother of two students in a school that follows the British curriculum (S.I.A.) said that her two sons were unable to attend school for more than two weeks during the first semester due to financial arrears owed by their family to the school, adding that depriving a student is one of the most difficult methods and affects his psyche.

And she called for the student to be neutralized from the problem of late payment of fees and to make it exclusively for the school administration and parents to avoid educational loss as a result of his forced deprivation of entry to the classroom and follow his classes as with others, and to follow the decisions issued by the Sharjah Private Education Authority that stipulate preventing the student from being enrolled for the next year and not handing him over his certificate or transfer certificate. before full payment of arrears.

She explained that the procedure guarantees protection of the rights of both parties to the relationship represented by the school and the student, and also avoids the student entering into a psychological state that may affect his educational and social level among his peers.

The guardian of a student in a school that follows the American curriculum (MD), confirmed that some schools are now following the policy of threatening to deprive the student of attending the study until after paying the semester fees in full, noting the need to take into account that the discussion here is about the future of the students.

She said, “A more flexible curriculum must be followed during the year, while the school retains all its rights in cases of delay in payment, such as preventing registration for the next year and losing a seat,” noting that the school has the upper hand and its financial rights are preserved, but flexibility is required as well as taking into account the circumstances of some parents.

In turn, the Sharjah Private Education Authority stressed the need for schools to adhere to all procedures and instructions officially issued by it, with regard to the inadmissibility of expelling a student, depriving him of entering the exam, or stopping him from exercising his right to education, due to the delay in paying the tuition fees due, whether for students who receive Distance education, or for direct education students, and dealing flexibly with parents in this regard.

The authority specified in circulating the dealing mechanisms to be followed in cases of late payment of school fees, through direct communication with the guardian, and asking him to pay the fees due on time, with an emphasis on the importance of sparing students from these situations and neutralizing them from any financial claims, and showing flexibility with the guardian. By offering payment options, or rescheduling to suit both parties.

The circular guaranteed the private schools under its umbrella their right to refrain from issuing transfer certificates or end-of-year certificates, as well as to refrain from re-registering the student for the second academic year, until a financial settlement is made that guarantees the schools their rights, without harming the student’s right to end his academic year in the same way. with his peers, in order to promote a healthy school environment for all students.

Students:

“Depriving the student of education is one of the most difficult methods and affects his psyche.”

Al Hosani: The relationship between all parties to the educational process is a participatory one

The Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Ali Al Hosani, confirmed that the relationship between all parties to the educational process is a participatory relationship, united by one goal, and proceeds according to specific systems that lead it in order to reach those goals, in a way that guarantees the rights of all, whether schools or students, and enhances the status of Educational institutions as an enabling and healthy environment to receive science and disseminate knowledge, improve the capabilities of students, and continue to develop the skills and experiences of educational cadres, and functional cadres in their various specializations.

He added that school administrations have the right to claim their dues from school fees, using consensual methods, and take the measures provided by the authority’s circular, without prejudice to the educational right of the child until the end of the school year, and work on an arithmetic settlement, within a measure of flexibility, directed at time. The same thanks and appreciation to the school administrations, and parents of students, for their commitment and adherence to the laws and circulars of the Authority regarding the functioning of the educational system in general.