Parents of students suggested that school trips organized by private schools be limited to public parks in the country only, because they are less expensive and safer, as students engage in recreational activities in their facilities, to reduce the high costs of school trips organized by schools to expensive places, which incur expenses. High.

They indicated that they fell between two options: refusing to register their children on trips to save financial expenses, depriving their children of them, and making them feel sad and inferior in front of their colleagues, or paying the trip fees and bearing its financially exhausting costs.

Emirates Today monitored private schools launching trips to expensive recreational areas, and in areas far from schools, as the price of the trip for a student starts from 165 dirhams, up to 200 dirhams, which has become expensive for the students’ families, especially for those who have more than one student. In school seats, the price of a trip for three students may reach 600 dirhams per semester, as the trip fee includes transportation, games, and a quick snack for each student.

The parents of students, Nahed Abusido, Randa Al-Atma, and Louay Hamidi, said that the rise in school trip fees has become extremely tiring for them and financially costly, and they are unable to respond to requests and messages from private schools to agree to send their children on those trips with the rest of their classmates, because The matter does not stop at paying fees, but rather going to schools in the evening to collect them during peak and crowded times. The student also needs additional fees other than the trip fees in order to buy some drinks and gifts for his colleagues and breakfast before the trip.

They added that if their children are not registered for these trips, the children will suffer a feeling of inferiority and deprivation from going on the trips, and disagreements may occur between the students and their families because of this, and if they decide to agree and register, the burden of the financial fees for the trips will increase on them, especially since the fees are not small. They will have to agree to send all their children in school to participate in school trips without depriving one of them.

They pointed out that private school trips are often expensive for the students’ families, because they take place in entertainment places that include expensive games, fast food, drinks and sweets, and are in emirates far from the school locations, where the trip starts from eight in the morning until five in the evening, and that they have to To go to school to pick up their children during times of traffic congestion.

They suggested canceling school trips to recreational places, and replacing them with trips to public parks in the country, in which all recreational games, swimming pools, beaches, and closed, air-conditioned and safe gymnasiums are available at affordable prices, in order to give all students the opportunity to participate in them.

For their part, private schools reported that the recreational trips that are conducted are subject to study, are in safe recreational areas, and that their prices are from the source, and that the schools do not benefit financially from any recreational trips, and that transportation fees are borne by the schools to reduce the financial burdens on the students’ families, noting that Note that trips are not obligatory for students, and that any student’s absence or attendance at trips is the responsibility of his or her family.