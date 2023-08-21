Families of students in private schools confirmed that they bear heavy financial burdens while preparing for the start of the new school year, in which students will start studying in about two weeks, due to buying uniforms, paying the first installment of tuition fees, and participating in the school transportation service, in addition to purchasing stationery tools.

They added that the current period is witnessing great competition from sales outlets to display school supplies, as there is a high demand for them at this time of the year. Usually, what sales outlets see as a “opportunity” to display low-quality products, noting that the costs of preparing for schools drain a large portion. Of their income, some estimated it at 80%.

In detail, Othman Ibrahim (the father of two students) said that the requirements for preparing for the academic year currently cost more than 16 thousand dirhams, between the first batch of fees for two students in the first and third grades, at an amount of 8000 dirhams, and the purchase of shoes, bags, library tools and stationery, for an amount of up to 2,000 dirhams, and a school bus subscription of 6,000 dirhams. He added, “This amount represents about 80% of my wife and I’s income, which makes us face a financial challenge this month,” calling on private schools to provide facilities for paying tuition fees.

Jamal Muhammad (the father of three students) confirmed that he faces financial difficulties with the beginning of each academic year, because the season of preparations for the start of the study exhausts the monthly family budget and consumes the largest part of it, adding that “the matter becomes more complicated if the start of the school year coincides with the payment of the housing rent.” .

He suggested that private schools provide the necessary stationery tools for their students at reasonable prices, and add them to the tuition fees, with the necessity of paying these fees in installments in a way that supports families, considering that “this will enhance the positive atmosphere in which the student lives, and reflect positively on his academic achievement.” Aya Emad (mother of two students) said that the first installment of tuition fees that she pays for the school of her eldest daughter (in the fifth grade) is 3400 dirhams, and for her youngest son 2800 dirhams, and the fees for uniforms, stationery and books are 2000 dirhams, and the school bus fees are 4600 dirhams.

She added that the total of these amounts, compared to her family’s income, comes on the largest part of the income, and causes a large gap in her financial obligations, noting that “private schools, in most of them, exaggerate their tuition fees and requirements,” and “do not take into account the difference in income levels.” .

She stated that the outlets selling school supplies resort to attracting consumers by presenting offers on school supplies on the occasion of the new school year, but that “many school supplies are not of high quality.”

On the other hand, 50 sales outlets affiliated with the Lulu Hypermarket Group, distributed in various regions of the country or through the group’s website, continue to provide school uniforms for the academic year 2023-2024 for government schools.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education provides a “barcode” that the student or his guardian can scan and purchase school uniforms electronically.

The institution has established several controls for the school uniform and the external appearance of students during school hours, most notably wearing the school uniform according to the approved design for each episode, and care must be taken to maintain its elegant and clean appearance.

The students of the third cycle must also cover their heads by wearing a “black shawl” with the school uniform, according to the approved design, and students must wear white clothes under the Emirati “kandora”, with their commitment to wearing the “assama” and formal or sports shoes.

