Families of students reported that private schools strictly evaluate the level of education of children who are about to enroll in kindergarten, with the aim of accepting those who are able to read and write, especially in English, which is considered a “disability” in front of students, and schools search for students who do not need effort. Great in education.

They stated that the school sets a registration and test fee (500 dirhams), and in the event that the student does not pass the personal interview, his guardian cannot recover the amount, which they considered “a back door that schools open to profit from the students’ families.”

The deputy principal of a private school emphasized that “personal interviews are necessary, in order for the school to make sure that the student applying to join it does not suffer from any diseases or behaviors that prevent his admission to it,” in addition to that “the interviews are one of the school’s ways to choose the number of students that is appropriate to the places available to it.” .

In detail, Siham Abdel-Warth (the mother of a child) said that she visited a school to enroll her son in the first kindergarten. After paying the registration fees, the Student Affairs Department set a date for the personal interview, but she was surprised by the teacher who conducted the interview with her son asking him to read some words.

She commented on this, saying, “The child is still young, and has never attended a school or nursery, and therefore cannot read,” noting that the school apologized for not accepting her son’s registration.

And she concluded, “The school wants to attract children who know how to write and read well, and forgets that its role is to teach children these educational steps.”

Nahla Muhammad (a student’s mother) asked about the reason for approving test fees for a student applying to enroll in a private school, considering that it is “one of the back doors for private schools to win from students,” and explained that “it is certain that many students will not pass the personal interviews, for one reason or another. The school benefits from the fees.

She pointed out that she paid 700 dirhams to a school, including registration and test fees.

Ahmed Khaled (the father of a student) stated that he took his child for an admission test in a private school, only to be surprised by a bilingual reading test that exceeded his capabilities, indicating that the school gave him a second test opportunity.

He added that the school notified him that “the child is a lot of movement, and this should be dealt with medically,” indicating that he went to another school, and after conducting an interview with the child, he was accepted.

And he demanded that the competent authorities oblige private schools to clarify their procedures when registering and accepting new students, and to add test fees to tuition fees in the event that the student is accepted to the school only.

For his part, the principal of a private school, who preferred not to be named, confirmed that the personal interview and admission test is a necessary step, in order for the school administration to ensure that the child or applicant is behaviorally fit, and does not suffer from a disorder that hinders his learning, in addition to that the school has the right to choose the most suitable for it. List of applicants.

He added that the registration fees are symbolic, and the school charges them to prove the student’s seriousness in reserving a seat in it, pointing out that the students’ families are not easily convinced that there is no vacant seat in the school, and then they talk about the school administration deliberately refusing to enroll their children in it.

He stated that students wishing to enroll in kindergarten undergo an oral interview, and students wishing to enroll in grades two through twelve undergo written tests in basic subjects, with the aim of diagnosing their levels and providing them with appropriate educational support.

