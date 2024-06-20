Most families seek to involve their children in summer camps to invest their time in useful activities that develop their talents and help them discharge their energies in a healthy and safe way, but the high financial participation in them remains an obstacle for many families.

Emirates Today monitored an increase in sponsored advertisements on social media, promoting “SUMMR Camp” and confirming the availability of many activities.

Participation fees for one game for eight sessions (one hour each session) range between 400 and 600 dirhams, while participation in the camp from 10 to 2 p.m. ranges between 500 and 1,200 dirhams per week.

Some camps provide mental exercise classes for children, in addition to providing transportation services.

Students’ families confirmed that subscription fees for activity centers and summer camps are very high, with the minimum subscription being 400 dirhams, and in some well-known centers and camps reaching more than 1,000 dirhams per week.

The mothers, Laila Mabrouk, Zeina Abdullah, and Juri Ahmed, indicated that what most preoccupies families during the summer vacation is how to fill their children’s free time with useful things that keep them away from phones and tablets. However, the exaggerated prices for centers and camps limit the ability to involve children in them, as well. The air temperature and high humidity stand in the way of practicing any activity in parks and public parks.

The parents, Ahmed Amer, Wael Salama, and Michael Ragheb, confirmed that limiting the appropriate places to occupy children’s leisure time, during the summer period, to private clubs and camps, deprives children of enjoying summer vacation, and leaves them confined to their homes in front of computer screens and tablets.

They called for the return of summer activities that were previously organized during the school vacation within public schools, which received children for free, provided them with dozens of activities, and helped them take advantage of their free time after completing a long school year.

While social specialists, Muhammad Farid, Manal Rabie, and Maryam Saleh, stressed the importance of integrating children into activities that match their inclinations, to develop their energies and direct them in the right path, warning that not providing healthy paths for children to empty their energies, prompts them to fill their free time with electronic devices, social media, and games. Digital for long periods, in which aspects of social control are absent, which makes them predisposed to deviance and practicing behaviors that may negatively affect them.

On the other hand, officials of summer activity centers and camps, who preferred not to mention their names, attributed the high subscription fees to the high cost of renting places for organizing camps, as they are held either in sports facilities of hotels or private schools, in addition to the salaries of coaches and auxiliary workers, noting that the return Financial support often does not cover the cost of the camp, especially if it is not possible to attract a sufficient number of children to participate in the activities.