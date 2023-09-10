Parents of students reported that they participated in private lesson applications and websites that have recently spread across the Internet and social media platforms, whether inside or outside the country, for several reasons, most notably the low financial compensation requested by those responsible for them, as the hourly price does not exceed 20 dirhams.

An educational expert confirmed that “relying on websites and smart applications to explain the curriculum to students, as a private lesson, has a lot of harm,” calling on parents to build a positive relationship with the school, based on communication, stressing the readiness of schools to explain what is difficult for students to understand.

In detail, Emirates Today monitored advertisements for private lessons for students through private applications and websites that teach students from outside the country, and their owners confirm their ability to help students excel by teaching academic subjects with great professionalism.

The newspaper contacted a number of parents to find out the reasons that motivate them to search for applications. They confirmed that private teachers demand exaggerated numbers for one hour of teaching. Hanaa Ahmed, the mother of a ninth-grade student, said: “I was searching newspaper advertisements and websites for a teacher who would not exaggerate the hourly rate, so that I could agree with her on specific classes and lessons that my daughter needed, but I found an application for private lessons in an Arab country, and I contacted the administration of the application to find out more. about him”.

She confirmed that she was very surprised when she found that the price of one serving did not exceed 20 dirhams.

She added: “I do not care about asking about the experience of the teachers on whom the application depends to teach students. What is important in the end is that the teacher explains to my daughter the lessons that she needs to understand. I also do not care about the teacher’s information, as he will not be my employee, but he will perform a specific task in exchange for a specific amount.” .

Abdul Hadi Khalil, a student’s father, said that he rejects the idea of ​​communicating with teachers who advertise on social media pages to teach his son, a student in the 12th grade, but he feels safe in dealing with smart applications that provide private lessons (remotely), whether from inside or outside the country. .

He attributed this to the fact that the application is safer “because the student studies (remotely) while at home, and no strange teacher enters his home.” It is also more reliable, because those running it created it for profit, and if they achieve a good reputation their profits will rebound. Achieving this reputation can only be achieved by attracting great teaching talents to provide the service of explaining academic subjects to students.”

He added that he is not sure that the person who published an advertisement for himself in a newspaper or on a website specializes in teaching. But specialized websites and applications take good care of the academic qualifications of their workers, especially if the teacher will be teaching students at the secondary level.

Muhammad Eid, the father of two female students, said: “My daughters are in the fifth and seventh grades, and they study the British curriculum, which is a curriculum that is difficult for any family member to understand and explain to them. Therefore, we use private teachers to increase the explanation and clarification, because the class time inside the school is not enough to go through every part of the lesson.” ».

He continued: “I found a smart application that provides explanations for students in all curricula, at the hands of specialized and competent teachers, and its owners from an Arab country are working on this application,” noting that the fees paid to explain the curriculum for one semester are equivalent to only 150 dirhams.

On the other hand, the private education authorities in the country asked the students’ families to participate with the school in following up on their students, stressing that school teachers are prepared to repeat the explanation more than once to students who wish to understand certain details of the curriculum, whether during the class or during the break that separates the classes.

Educational expert, Khaled Al Hosani, confirmed that dealing with private lessons, whether directly or through applications and websites, is non-educational and does not serve the educational process, and it has many disadvantages, the most prominent of which is that it teaches the student dependence and not to rely on himself in trying to understand the lessons he learns in the classroom. School, and then he will not be motivated to search for information.

Also, having someone enter the house to explain lessons is not a good thing, because it requires the constant presence of a parent during private lessons, and this hinders carrying out the family’s interests. Also, relying on lessons via “online” or specialized applications may expose the student to receiving incorrect information.

Educational expert:

“Applications teach the student to be dependent and not to be serious about searching for information.”