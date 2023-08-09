Families of students in private schools said that opening schools for registration for the academic year at the beginning of this August, before their return from the summer vacation from outside the country, deprives them of three preferential privileges, namely the delay in obtaining books and uniforms for their children upon registration, and the failure to educate their children for the same people with Their colleagues, in addition to placing them on the waiting list for transportation seats due to the limited number.

She attributed private schools to opening the door to register students early to avoid traffic jams after the return of students and their families from summer vacation, to facilitate registration and admission procedures for classes, and to distribute books, curricula and uniforms to them before the start of the school year.

In detail, the parents of the students, Ahmed Maher, Sarah Al-Kilani, Dia Tijan and Rawya Abu Shakra, said that their children’s private schools opened the door for registration early, at the beginning of this month, and began distributing books and uniforms and collecting transportation fees, which will deprive their children of preferential privileges, given that they are outside the country for the holiday. summer, and their inability to go to school to register them.

They added that the school administrations sent messages via e-mail announcing the opening of registration and the distribution of books and uniforms to students after paying tuition fees. In her letter, she emphasized that “the early attendance of the students’ families to register ensures the promotion of students in the same people,” pointing out that the schools did not take into account that most of the students’ families spend their summer vacations outside the country, and that depriving any student of promotion to the semester in which he was studying may cause him frustration.

They explained that schools can allow registration and payment of the first installment of tuition fees through the website of each school, to avoid crowding in front of the registration counter, and to facilitate the task of registration for those outside the country, provided that textbooks, uniforms and transportation are reserved for those who paid through the website, while ensuring that the student is promoted. With his colleagues in the academic division in which he was studying during the past year.

For their part, private school administrations stated that the aim of opening the registration door early is to ensure that students register in a smooth manner and without difficulties or crowds in the reception hall, at the registration counter, and when paying fees.

And she pointed out that “the students’ families must visit the schools as soon as possible to complete the registration process due to the limited school and transportation seats, and to ensure that students are promoted in the same academic divisions.”

