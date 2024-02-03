Parents of private school students requested the provision of a phone application that would allow them to track school bus trips when they arrive in the morning, noting that the buses do not wait for the students for more than a few minutes, and then they are forced to get off early in the morning and wait for the bus for sometimes up to 20 minutes. In turn, the principal of a private school in Sharjah placed the responsibility of students being late for the bus on the parents, noting that the bus driver is obligated to arrive at the school at a specific time for the students to attend the morning assembly as it is part of the school agenda.

She confirmed that school administrations punish bus drivers if they arrive late to their schools after the morning assembly time.

In detail, the parent of two students, Marwa Saeed, said that she is forced every day to get off with her children early in light of the cold weather to wait for the bus, which is sometimes delayed for up to 15 minutes without having a place to wait, while if we are late for the bus for more than a minute and a half, she leaves and does not wait for them. , demanding the necessity of having an application to track bus trips on parents’ phones.

A student’s guardian, Dina Magdy, stated that she had to go down early in the morning with her children to wait for the bus. The school administrations called for the necessity of developing a phone application that allows students’ families to track the morning bus trip to know its exact arrival time.

The guardian of three students, Saber Muhammad, said that some buses are more than 20 minutes late for their scheduled time, noting that there is difficulty in waiting for students during that period due to the cold weather in the early morning, in addition to the lack of places to wait.

He pointed out that an application is supposed to be developed to track bus trips by students’ families to make things easier for them.

In turn, the director of a private school in Sharjah – who preferred not to mention her name – said that school buses are obligated to deliver students before the time of the morning assembly, which falls within the national agenda, and if every student is late getting off the bus, they will arrive at school quite a while later, especially since Any bus containing at least 30 students.

She added to “Emirates Today”: “Sometimes buses are delayed until eight and 10 minutes, but this delay falls under the name (school dropout) as a result of the loss of morning activities, especially since morning awareness and education programs that fall under the heading of extracurricular activities are necessary for students and intervene.” Within the scope of the school agenda.

She continued, “School administrations support parents in most of their requests, but there are demands that are unrealistic, and it is natural for students to wait for the bus and not the other way around, especially since buses that are late for arriving at school are ticketed by the school administration,” noting that bus drivers They are obligated to come to schools on specific dates and according to the system followed in the schools, and therefore asking parents for a phone application to track the arrival of buses to their homes is unrealistic.

