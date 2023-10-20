Parents of students in private schools in Abu Dhabi complained that they did not receive responses to complaints and suggestions submitted to the school or sent via email, or submitted through the complaints and suggestions section on the schools’ websites, describing the service as ineffective or “decoration” to meet the conditions. The regulatory framework obligates schools to have a mechanism to receive complaints, while the Department of Education and Knowledge obligates private schools to respond to all complaints against the school and its operations, and to address them effectively and quickly.

In detail, parents of students in private schools confirmed that they had filed complaints with schools against the way some teachers treated or against students who bullied their children, or submitted proposals related to the school’s educational policy, and demanded that some decisions be amended, but these complaints and proposals were met with complete disregard, which forced them to go. To the school to inquire about the fate of the complaint or proposal and to submit a request to meet with a school official, and the response is always “Your complaint is being followed up and will be answered soon.”

Parents of students in various private schools, Sami Hamza, Yahya Abdullah, Noura Fawzi, Sahar Ramadan, and Rasha Ibrahim, told Emirates Today that they had sent complaints to the schools, via official e-mail, regarding uniforms and school buses, and that their children had been subjected to harassment and bullying in the classroom, and that they had been prevented from doing so. The class teacher prevented children from using the bathroom, and the school punished students who were five minutes late and prevented them from attending classes, and other similar complaints, but they did not receive any response.

The families of students, Imad Saad, Suad Omar, and Hana Ahmed, pointed out that when the students’ families do not find any communication from the school, they present their problem on social media and the school’s WhatsApp groups or to the parents of the school’s students, pointing out that the school In this case, you should quickly communicate and demand that the parent clear up the problem and threaten to sue him and accuse him of defaming the school.

On the other hand, administrators and teachers at private schools, Mayar Al-Tahawi, Nada Sameh, and Andrew Dylan, confirmed that students’ families send notes and complaints daily, the majority of which are not true or have already been discussed and answered, and they wait for a response to every email that is sent, even if it has already been answered. They magnify the size of any problem and treat it as a huge disaster, and 99% of these complaints are misunderstanding and exaggeration on the part of students.

The schools indicated that the attempt of some students’ families to exploit social media platforms to put pressure on the school and bargain with it to give in to its requests or defame its reputation is considered a clear legal violation punishable by UAE law. If a student’s family insults the school or its teachers and circulates false information about it, he or she will be alerted and warned beforehand. Take any legal action against him, in order to preserve the relationship between the school and the students’ families.

School administrations stressed the existence of a clear mechanism for submitting and following up on complaints, and if students’ families do not agree with the solution provided by the school or the outcome of investigations into the complaint, they can resort to the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge obligated private schools to form a permanent complaints committee, which looks into written complaints against the school and its method of work, and reaches decisions to resolve them in accordance with the school’s policies and in implementation of the department’s regulations, policies and requirements. The school principal is the head of the complaints committee and may delegate this authority to whomever. It deems appropriate, stressing that complaints should be resolved at the school level and with the assistance of the principal – if necessary – in cases of complaints submitted by parents, teachers or other school employees.

She pointed out that in the event of dissatisfaction with the solution proposed by the principal, the complainant must submit his complaint in writing to the school complaints committee, and the committee must send its response by receiving the written complaint within 24 hours of receiving it, then review it and respond to it in writing within 10 working days. If the complaint is not dealt with appropriately, the complainant has the right to resort to the department to consider the decisions of the School Complaints Committee.

The department stressed “in the Private Schools Policies Manual” the need for the school to document minutes of meetings between committee members and complainants from parents or teachers who are concerned, and submit them to the Board of Trustees – and the Council if requested – and the school must also provide the department with the name of the head of the complaints committee. The school and its data that facilitate communication with it.

• Maximum 10 days to respond to the complaint.