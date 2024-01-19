Parents of students in private schools in Sharjah complained to “Emirates Al-Youm” that schools were following strict procedures against their children, because they were unable to pay the fees instalments on time, most notably the failure to hand over their first semester certificates or announce their results, pointing out that their children’s school administrations linked the announcement Results by paying the rest of the fees.

They considered that “this measure is arbitrary and negatively affects the psychological aspect of the students, due to their lack of knowledge of the results of their efforts during the previous period.”

In turn, the Sharjah Private Education Authority stressed the need for schools to adhere to the procedures and instructions officially issued by it, regarding the impermissibility of expelling a student, depriving him of taking the exam, or stopping him from exercising his right to education, due to delay in paying the due tuition fees, calling on school administrations to Deal flexibly with parents regarding this matter.

In detail, the guardian of two students in a private school that follows the British curriculum, Youssef Salim, said that he went to the school to receive his two sons’ certificates of the results of the first semester exams, but the school refused to hand them over to him because he had not paid the first semester fees in full.

He said, “This measure is arbitrary and affects students psychologically because they are unable to compare their efforts with what their classmates have achieved.”

The guardian of three students in a school that follows the American curriculum, Reem Ali, stated that “some schools receive circulars issued by the competent authorities, including mechanisms for dealing with families who are in default. These instructions are specific and clear, and take the student’s interest first into account. However, some schools You ignore it and insist on collecting the fees first.”

She added, “Withholding results is a recurring problem, especially since a large number of students' families suffer from great financial pressure at the beginning of the school year, but things begin to get regular with the second semester.”

In turn, the guardian of a student in a school that follows a special curriculum, Khaled Abdel Hamid, confirmed that “educational authorities are putting in place mechanisms to guarantee the rights of schools and students; She has the right to preserve her financial rights, since she has expenses, but in return, the student’s interest must not be harmed, or put in an embarrassing position in front of his colleagues.”

He considered that “withholding end-of-year certificates as a result of non-payment is a valid measure, while withholding the results of the first and second semesters is a stressful and unsound measure, in addition to harming the student’s interest first and foremost.”

For his part, the director of a private school in Sharjah that follows the British curriculum – who preferred to remain anonymous – said that some of the students’ families are deliberately delaying school fees, trying to put the administrations in front of a fait accompli, so some schools resort to the procedure of withholding the results to demand their rights.

He added, “Such a measure does not significantly affect students, because administrations consider this step an alternative to other measures, such as preventing the delivery of books for the next semester, or preventing students from attending exams.”

He stressed his school's commitment to what was approved by the Sharjah Private Education Authority regarding the necessity of keeping students away from crises related to financial aspects, as many facilities are being provided to their families regarding payment procedures. Especially since the beginning of the year, in addition to providing many options, such as multiple payments or discounts on full payment, as well as sibling discounts.

In a circular, the authority specified the dealing mechanisms that must be followed in cases of late payment of school fees, through direct communication with the guardian and asking him to pay the due fees on time, stressing the importance of sparing students from these situations and neutralizing them from any financial claims, and showing flexibility with the guardian. By providing options for payment, or rescheduling to suit both parties.

The circular guarantees the private schools under its umbrella the right to refrain from issuing transfer certificates or end-of-year certificates, and to refrain from re-registering the student for the second academic year, until a financial settlement is made that guarantees the schools their rights, without harming the student’s right to finish his academic year like his peers. In order to promote a healthy school environment for everyone.

