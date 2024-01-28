Parents of private school students in the Northern Emirates complained that their children wait for school buses for long periods during the morning, which exposes them to cold, psychological anxiety, and sometimes nervousness, thus affecting their ability to absorb education throughout the day. Parents suggested obliging school bus supervisors to contact them before arriving at their homes, to allow their children to leave at the specified time, pointing out that schools oblige students to wait for the bus in front of homes at a specific time, and if the bus is late, the student remains waiting alone for a long time, in an inappropriate atmosphere. .

Administrators and officials in private schools reported that school buses wait for the student for two to five minutes maximum in front of the house until he leaves and boards the bus, and that schools do not provide the service of calling student supervisors, and that any call from supervisors is at their own expense, adding that this It may lead to students’ families relying on supervisors to get their children out, and thus buses being delayed in arriving to the rest of the students in a timely manner.

In detail, the families of the students, Hadi Al-Sufi, Asaad Shehab, and Ihab Mahmoudi, said that since the beginning of the current academic year, private school bus officials have set a time to wait for buses to arrive in front of homes, from 5:45 to about 6:30 in the morning, according to the quiet areas of each. student. They added that waiting for the student in front of the house during the winter is not appropriate, given that he will stand alone in the morning, sometimes before sunrise, and in a cold atmosphere, which exposes him to fear and cold, and that his standing in the reception entrance of the residential building to wait for the bus to arrive does not enable the bus driver to see him. Especially since some drivers cannot park in front of residential buildings, forcing some students to wait in parking lots outside the buildings or houses in which they live on a public road. They suggested to school administrations, and to officials supervising school buses, that bus supervisors be obligated to call them as a form of reporting that the bus is approaching home, and accordingly families allow their children to leave the house, without waiting for the bus for a long time, adding that this proposal helps their children to complete their meal. Breakfast in the morning, and stay inside the house until the bus arrives at the appropriate time, away from the cold weather in the morning. Deputy Director of Sharjah American Private School in Umm Al Quwain, Mona Serhal, said that school bus drivers have instructions to wait two to five minutes until the student leaves the house in the morning, noting that this time is sufficient for him to leave and board the buses, as the bus has time It is appropriate for students to wait without contacting their families on a daily basis. The director of Al-Hikma Private School in Ajman, Ibtisam Kassab, stated that the supervisors’ calls to mothers or guardians when the bus arrives home will incur financial costs for the supervisor for phone calls, because the schools do not provide this service to the students’ families.

She said: “The students’ families must prepare their children 10 minutes before the bus arrives, and be ready for the student to leave at the time specified for the bus’s arrival.” She added that drivers waiting for additional hours in front of homes will lead to a delay in arriving to the rest of the students in time, and will lead to being late for the morning queue, pointing out that the students’ families must adhere to the arrival time of the buses, and this is what avoids the student waiting for them alone outside the home, because the bus drivers have A clear plan to reach students’ homes at specific times without delay. A bus supervisor at a private school in Ras Al Khaimah, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the proposal of the students’ families was inappropriate, because the bus supervisor has other duties, which are supervising the safety of the students on the bus, recording the names of those present with her, and the time of the bus’s arrival at the students’ homes, and that Adding other tasks to her will lead to her confusion, and the schools did not provide the service of contacting the students’ families, and if a supervisor contacts some mothers, this will be the supervisor’s personal effort. He added that some supervisors are forced to call mothers to bring their children to school, as a result of their delay in boarding the bus, and this exhausts the supervisor and costs her communication fees from her own money.

Private schools:

• Buses wait for the student from two to five minutes maximum in front of the house.