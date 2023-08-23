Private schools in Sharjah began delivering school uniforms and books to students of different stages in preparation for the start of the new academic year, next week, as they opened the door for students’ families to pay the fees for the first installment, books and uniforms, while schools offered exceptional discounts to holders of various discount cards.

This comes as other schools postponed receiving fees and handing over uniforms and books to next Sunday, until all arrangements for the start of the school year are completed, while addressing students’ families to pay the first installment at the start of the school year to receive books and uniforms.

And «Emirates Today» monitored that several schools within the Emirate of Sharjah compulsorily combined fees for books with tuition fees, and determined the value of all fees, including book fees, and decided to raise bus fees starting from the new academic year.

In detail, private schools announced the start of receiving students’ families to pay the first installment of fees and receive books and uniforms, as well as paying re-registration fees again for students who have not paid them yet, as they opened their doors to receive students’ families with the return of teachers to schools. Students’ families complained about private schools compulsorily merging book fees into tuition fees, explaining that their children’s schools decided to add book fees to the annual fees and merge them together, obliging them to pay those fees even if they do not need to buy them, especially since some students have brothers, and then Some may dispense with buying books in certain classes.

They assured «Emirates Today» that they sometimes relied on “WhatsApp” groups for parents to exchange textbooks in order to save expenses, especially since the beginning of the school year costs the students’ families a lot and burdens them financially, but the combination of book fees with the basic school fees made us face The reality.

In turn, the Sharjah Private Education Authority intends to carry out 390 visits to schools and early childhood centers, as part of the preparations and equipment necessary to receive the new academic year 2023-2024, which begins on August 28, and has also taken a number of measures, within the framework of its efforts to provide a stimulating educational environment. .

The head of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Dr. Muhaddithah Al-Hashimi, said that education is the main pillar for achieving development and growth, and that investing in minds is the secret of the progress of countries, which requires working hard and devoting efforts to provide an ideal educational environment that helps students achieve their dreams and develop their skills, calling in the framework The educational field itself calls for solidarity and efforts to make the return to schools a success.

She added that parents are essential partners in the education of their children, and the goals cannot be achieved without their support and support, wishing everyone success, noting the issuance of a number of circulars and decisions regulating work at the administrative and educational levels for private educational institutions related to returning to school in the new year 2023-2024.

In turn, the Director of the Authority, Ali Al Hosani, confirmed that the Authority is keen every year to ensure the readiness of private schools and its affiliated educational institutions, according to special indicators and standards and in a way that provides a quiet and smooth return to school seats, and that work to receive the new academic year is proceeding according to plans. The specific programs, readiness of schools and their preparations to receive students are in accordance with the required standards and indicators.

He stressed the importance of readiness and providing an ideal return to school, which contributes to motivating students to start activities and make efforts during the teaching days. To achieve academic outputs that meet their aspirations and the aspirations of their families, stressing the Authority’s keenness and endeavors towards achieving the highest standards of safety, health and security for all parties to the educational system during the new academic year and subsequent academic years.

The Control and Compliance Department stated that the Authority aims, through these field visits, to implement control over educational buildings and facilities, cleanliness, ventilation, maintenance work, educational services, readiness of school clinics, nutrition, canteens, bus movement, exit and entry gates, waiting areas and the main gates of the building, and the completion of the numbers of working cadres of teachers and administrators. The Control and Compliance Department of the Authority also revealed its intention to issue the Governance Guide for Control Operations at the beginning of the academic year, to serve as a road map that clarifies all the details related to organization, effective readiness, and fruitful cooperation with educational institutions and the Control Department, to provide support and assistance to educational institutions.

In the context of its preparations to provide a safe and smooth return of students, the authority intensified its direct coordination with strategic partners, represented by the Sharjah City Municipality, the Sharjah Police General Command, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Emiri Guard Department, and the Prevention and Safety Authority, for the purposes of developing the necessary plans aimed at achieving a smooth and safe return. for students, and ensuring a smooth traffic flow in the first days of the academic year.

The authority confirmed that the school readiness processes are proceeding according to a methodology, work plan and multiple performance indicators to monitor the performance of private educational institutions at the level of the emirate, and to determine the extent of their readiness to receive students, and to provide appropriate and safe educational environments that meet safety standards for students and educational, administrative and technical cadres.

The Department of Curricula and Examinations in the authority also called on schools to complete the procedures for providing books and educational resources, confirming its readiness to provide the necessary support to schools to overcome all the challenges they may face.