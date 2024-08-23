Parents of students have set priorities for choosing the curriculum for their children in private schools, which vary between the ministerial curriculum and foreign curricula, including the American, Baccalaureate, and British, as well as curricula from various communities, including Indian, Iranian, and Filipino.

They arranged priorities according to the circumstances of each family, to emphasize the keenness to balance living expenses, other family obligations, and educational service fees for their children, indicating that the main factor in choosing a student’s curriculum is tuition fees, followed by the student’s ability to achieve academic achievement, then the families’ understanding of the requirements of the labor market, then the nominations that the student’s guardian receives from those around him.

In detail, Ibrahim Fouad (father of two students in the third and sixth grades) confirmed that he chose the British curriculum for his eldest son, who is currently in the sixth grade, with the aim of establishing him well in the English language, explaining that the British curriculum depends on intensive study of the English language, in addition to the depth of the curricula that the student studies at this stage.

He pointed out that his son in the sixth grade can deal with the British curriculum, because he is more focused than his younger brother, so he registered his last child in a school that teaches the American curriculum, noting that the American curriculum is easier than the British curriculum, and its examination system is more flexible.

He pointed out that the main reason for choosing a foreign curriculum for his children to study, whether American or British, is the need of the labor market for qualified graduates who are fluent in English, noting that “choosing the curriculum for a student in any family is based primarily on its budget, and later on other criteria come, including the needs of the labor market, which I look at to ensure my children’s practical future.”

Abdulrahman Salah (father of a student) said: “I chose the Ministry curriculum for my child because it has the lowest fees for educational services.” He explained that he tried to register his son, who is studying in the second grade, in more than one school with a British curriculum, in order to improve his son’s language. However, the lowest fees for a school he visited that teaches this curriculum amounted to 15,000 dirhams, while the school in which the child was actually registered and teaches the Ministry of Education curriculum charges 9,000 dirhams.

He pointed out that the family’s interest in the student’s education makes him distinguished, so his wife devotes her efforts to educating his son, adding: “My wife can help our child during the different stages of education, in the ministerial curriculum, but she will not be able to follow him well if he is studying the British, Baccalaureate or American curriculum.”

Hiam Al-Mohammadi (mother of two students) said that she registered her daughter in a school that follows the American curriculum, based on the advice of one of her friends who explained to her that this curriculum is the best, as it provides good education for the student, especially the language, and that it is the easiest to test, and less dense in its materials, in addition to the fact that this curriculum allows admission to higher education institutions without multiple conditions for equivalency of the secondary school certificate.

She considered that the best investment for any family is in its children, and therefore she sacrifices for their education and qualification in a way that makes them able to deal with the changes in life and the changes in the labor market, noting that she aims for her two daughters to study in prestigious universities, so she was convinced by her friend’s opinion in choosing the American curriculum for study.

She said that her eldest daughter is currently studying in the 11th grade, and is one of the top students in her school, and can interact with others in English well, while her younger sister is studying in the eighth grade, and has the ability to speak English fluently, so she wants to study media in English.

For his part, the advisor at the Engineers Association, Professor Ghanem Kashwani, said that all curricula taught in the country are subject to a process of accreditation and evaluation by the relevant authorities, and are available to all students.

He added that it is necessary for the student’s guardian to choose the curricula in which he wishes to enroll his son or daughter, based on planning for university study, so that the curriculum that the student studies in school serves the university specialization that he chooses in academic life later on.

He stated that the country’s curricula are characterised by diversity and continuous development, as they include a wide range of educational materials and extracurricular activities that help students achieve personal and academic growth. The educational materials in them also focus on developing the student’s vital skills such as critical and creative thinking and cooperation, and encourage research, exploration and continuous learning.

Educational expert Noura Saif Al Muhairi said that choosing a student’s curriculum is a comprehensive process that takes into account several aspects to ensure the provision of high-quality education for students, noting that the most prominent criteria that must be relied upon when determining the most appropriate curriculum for the student are his skills needs, teaching methods and techniques provided in this curriculum or another, in addition to learning methods such as active learning or student project-based learning.

She added that there are many influences that intervene when choosing the curriculum, most notably the budget, the opinion of the student’s guardian, and being influenced by comments from teachers and the surrounding community, in addition to the academic evaluation conducted by the authorities responsible for private education, and the needs of the labor market.