Parents of autistic children face many nervous and psychological pressures that are not comparable to the size of what their counterparts can suffer from, including fathers and mothers who have children who do not suffer from specific disease problems.

The United Nations General Assembly declared April 2, which falls today, to be World Autism Awareness Day, to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life for people with autism so that they can live a full life and be an integral part of society.

Experts believe that what makes the matter more difficult is that the parents of autistic children have no choice but to face their psychological problems and overcome them, in case they want a decent life for their autistic children, because the role of parents in the success of treatment, education and integration plans for children with autism and other people of determination depends Mainly on the awareness of parents, their psychological and emotional balance, the extent of their acceptance of their children and their willingness to help them and provide them with love and continuous support, which makes the task of these parents, something that is not easy.

The term autism refers to a set of characteristics that make those with autism have a health, behavioral and psychological nature different from others. It is a neurological condition that appears in early childhood and accompanies a person for life, and it can appear in any individual regardless of gender, race, or socio-economic status .

The “Parents’ Guide for Autism” approved by the Ministry of Community Development as a reference includes a set of important instructions and instructions to help parents of autistic children to deal with their children’s disease, and a number of indicators that may appear on parents as a result of stress or lack of adaptation during the first stage of the diagnosis of their children. , Stressing that this requires that they consult a specialist and ask for help from him.

The guide calls on parents of autistic children to pay attention to their health and psychological conditions and take care of themselves well, stressing that maintaining their emotional balance and psychological stability protects them and their children with autism and their other children, which contributes to their role in treating their children and integrating them into society, which is a pivotal and main role. .

The “Parents ‘Guide to Autism”, prepared by a group of specialists and experts working at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, directs parents’ attention to 6 symptoms that may appear on them as a result of pressures that may increase due to their children’s illness.

These symptoms that, according to experts, require seeking help from a specialist, include the emergence of trouble sleeping and feeling uncomfortable during sleep, or the emergence of eating disorders such as loss of appetite or inability to stop eating, or parents hearing from others that they have become nervous or aggressive. Symptoms also include the emergence of impulsive behaviors they have, or the inability to control negative thoughts regardless of the extent of the attempts, in addition to the feeling and thinking that there is nothing worth living for.

Experts advise in their guidelines for autistic parents that if they have a problem with their feelings and emotions during a certain period of time and begin to feel difficulty in practicing their daily routine, it is necessary to seek help from specialists, as this type of help can prevent the development of what parents may go through. Mothers have serious problems in the future, and that aid can enable them to face challenges more effectively.

The “Parents’ Guide for Autism” does not neglect to alert parents to the need for their other children to also take care of them. It indicates that parents of autistic children can be under tremendous pressure that makes them not interested in the needs of other children, and that their fatigue makes them feel that there is not enough time. Experts say that it is common for mothers to have little time or energy remaining to focus on their other children, as a result of the focus and attention on the autistic child, and that therefore, brothers and sisters of children with autism often face their own challenges. Parents may expect more from their other children, at a time when these brothers and sisters often need help in understanding the emotions that may be sweeping them as a result of the many changes that occur in their lives, which makes it important to support them.

Correct information

Experts in treating autistic children point out that the stage of diagnosing a child with autism is an important turning point in the life of his parents, in addition to the life of the child himself and the lives of all other members of his family. Experts stress the need for emotional support and correct scientific and practical information to help parents cope and encourage them to be able to create a positive future for their child.





