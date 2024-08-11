The parents of one of the three girls killed at a party in northern England last month have called for an end to the riots that swept the country after their deaths, during their young daughter’s funeral.

Nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar and two other girls were killed and eight others injured after being stabbed in an attack at a party in the coastal town of Southport two weeks ago.

It was followed by 13 days of rioting across Britain over false online posts suggesting the suspected attacker was a Muslim immigrant. Police have charged a British-born boy and say the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

At Alice’s funeral, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the child’s Portuguese parents, Sergio and Alexandra, had asked her to make a public appeal for calm.

“You have shown great courage in asking me to be here today… to send a message that you do not want there to be any more violence on the streets of the UK in the name of your daughter,” she added.

“I feel ashamed and I am so sorry that you have had to deal with this while you continue to prepare for the funeral of your beautiful daughter Alice,” she added.

Authorities have arrested more than 900 people and charged 466 with crimes over the unrest, which has mainly targeted immigrants and Muslims. Courts have been quick to adjudicate cases and dozens have already been sentenced to prison.