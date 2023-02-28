Home page World

German vacationer missing in Cape Town. Police are still looking for the 22-year-old. © South African Police Service

22-year-old Nick from Germany has been missing in South Africa since February 15. His family is desperately looking for him – locally and on social media.

Cape Town – “They are still looking for our son Nick Frischke in Cape Town, Karbonkelberg, Hout Bay and Hangberg and so on,” writes the mother of the 22-year-old German, who has been missing in South Africa for two weeks, on Facebook. She appeals to the public: “Maybe people still have an important clue.”

“Maybe he is not recognizable because of his injuries, please take a close look everywhere,” the mother continued in the post. She emphasizes: “This search must get around to the last.” She also expresses her concern that her son could be with people who do not have access to social networks.

Details on 22-year-old missing Nick Nick traveled to South Africa on February 6, as the dpa reported, citing the police. He then left his accommodation on February 15. Since that day there has been no trace of him. A search ad on a Facebook page said the 22-year-old had signed up for a surfing course. However, he did not appear there. Valuables and his clothes are said to have been in his room in the guest house.

Missing man’s brother searches in South Africa

“Please keep your eyes and ears open, talk to everyone as much as possible. Word should get around really hard,” continued the worried mother of the 22-year-old firefighter from Döbern (Brandenburg) in her post. “We are very grateful to many Cape Towners, Hout Bayèr, Döberner and many more. Of course also our detectives, the police and all other search units.”

According to his entries, the brother of the missing Nick is also in South Africa to look for the 22-year-old. On Sunday (February 26) he posted a picture of a snowy garden in Germany and a picture of sunny weather over Cape Town on Facebook: “We have great conditions for searching, we keep hoping for a miracle,” he wrote below. Nick’s comrades also help: They collect donations for the search.

After finding the credit card: South African police have not given the family any information

According to him, the family has not received any new information from the police. South African police tracked down the missing man after finding his credit card during a search of a criminal’s home. But apparently the surveys in the matter have not yet yielded any new information.

“I think of you every second and I hope this ends well soon,” writes the missing man’s father. Over the weekend he expressed concern that things had gone quiet in the search for missing Nick. “We hope that this nightmare will soon come to an end and that our child could / can make it and a miracle will happen,” said the mother. (cat)