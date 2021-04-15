A few weeks ago, Manolo Rojas was quite concerned about his parents, who were infected with the coronavirus. However, after going through some very difficult moments, the comedian celebrated that his parents have overcome the fearsome disease.

The comedian could not hide his emotion when he saw his parents recovered and did not hesitate to thank the doctors who fulfilled their work showing patience and dedication.

“Thank you all very much, you did a great job. Patience and good humor. There is a lot of fear, because we are human beings and fear is with us, but we must give ourselves a lot of strength ”, he said.

Manolo Rojas said that, despite having maintained all biosecurity care, his parents contracted COVID-19 in Cañete, and mentioned that he immediately transferred them to the Pan American Village so that they can receive good care.

“My mother has entered the Villa saturating 93 and my stepfather saturating 91. The two of them were infected in Cañete, in the house where they lived with my brother who died, so I decided to go and bring them to Lima in an ambulance… I am very worried … I plan to move on because I have to encourage myself, raise my morale, but I cannot stop being sad, ”Manolo Rojas said for Trome, at that time.

It is worth mentioning that, a few months ago, one of the actor’s brothers passed away from this terrible disease.

