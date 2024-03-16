The father of a young man who caused the death of four students at a school in the United States was found guilty of the crime of involuntary manslaughter.

The jury's verdict released this Thursday found James Crumbley, 47, guilty of having ignored the mental health problems of his 15-year-old son and for giving him a gun which he used in a shooting in November 2021.

In that fact, Ethan Crumbley He caused the death of four of his classmates by shooting them while they were in class.

The fatal victims were Tate Myre, 16 years old; Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, also 17.

In the attack, which occurred at a school in the city of Detroit, seven people were also injured.

Ethan was arrested and later sentenced to life imprisonment.

Ethan's mother, Jennifer, was also found guilty of the same crime.

After the verdict, it is expected to know the sentence for both parents in a few weeks.

The accusations against the young man's parents

Steve St Juliana, the father of one of the fatal shooting victims, said at the end of the trial that the sentence for Ethan Crumbley's parents “These are just the first steps” to begin dealing with the gun problem in the US.

“Our children are dying every day from mass murderers and we are doing very little to prevent it,” he said.

“We put people on the moon, we build skyscrapers, but we cannot keep our children safe at school,” he added.

Ethan Crumbley caused the death of four young people at a school in the city of Detroit, USA. Photo:Getty Images Share

Last February he had told the BBC that “every day that passes without my daughter is a fight against the current.”

“She was always smiling, always making others laugh,” he recalls.

The prosecutor in the case Karen McDonald said during a press conference, surrounded by the parents of the victims, that this verdict “is not going to bring these young people back to life, but it marks a moment of responsibility”.

“The Crumbleys could have prevented this tragedy with a little effort,” he added.

Earlier this week, in her closing argument to the jury, the prosecutor noted that the attack at the Detroit school could have been “prevented and avoided.”

And he added that James Crumbley's actions were “bizarre and scandalous.”

“He did not take even the slightest precaution to ensure that his son was not a threat after giving him a semi-automatic pistol as a gift,” the prosecutor said.

McDonald also noted that Both parents did not do enough to deal with the obvious decline in their son's mental health.

On the morning of the shooting, both parents interrupted a meeting at school where they had been scheduled to talk about some disturbing drawings that Ethan had made before going to work.

They also did not want to take their son back home.

Then the teachers sent him to class without checking his suitcase, which contained a gun.

James Crumbley's defense noted that “James had no idea what his son was suffering.”

Hana St. Juliana was one of the fatal victims of the shooting caused by Ethan Crumbley. Photo:BBC Share

Blaming the father

James Crumbley did not testify. However, his wife did during her trial and tried to blame her husband.

They both bought a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol. that his son used in the shooting.

Prosecutors said the Crumbleys also had not made sure the gun was stored safely.

“Parents and gun owners have a responsibility to prevent children from accessing deadly weapons,” said Nick Suplina of the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

And he added that the verdict “further underscores this critical duty of responsible gun ownership.”

The Crumbleys were charged by police a few days after the murders.

The parents were initially supposed to be tried together, but in November they requested separate trials.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced on April 9. A charge of involuntary manslaughter like the one in this case carries a sentence of up to 15 years.

And remember that you can receive notifications. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don't miss our best content.