The parents of Aaron Henderson, who died following an incident outside a Magalluf bar in April 2018, say that they are “horrified and devastated” by the outcome of the trial.

Last week, Paul waugh, who had been accused of the murder of Mr. Henderson, was acquitted by a jury at the Palma Provincial Court.

Kim and Paul, Mr. Henderson’s parents, add that “after three years of waiting for justice to be done, we feel totally betrayed“.” It would be an understatement to say that we are disgusted with the Spanish judicial system. “They are planning to seek further legal advice in Northern Ireland.