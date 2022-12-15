NAfter right-wing extremist parties and groups used the violent death of 14-year-old Ece S. in the Baden-Württemberg town of Illerkirchberg for political propaganda and local politicians in particular were threatened with hate mail, the family of the deceased girl called for peaceful coexistence. “Let’s not allow this heinous crime to further divide our society. (…) Let’s not give room to hate, hate speech and racism, otherwise our togetherness will also die.” The family is “at the lowest point” in their lives, but at the same time “overwhelmed by the intercultural and religiously diverse cohesion of society”.

It doesn’t matter whether a person speaks German, Turkish or Kurdish, whether they come from other continents or speak completely different languages. “What counts is humanity and the cohesion of a society. Diversity is wealth when everyone stands together,” the statement said. Politicians and the press in particular now have a great deal of responsibility and should not give “hate, hate speech and racism” any space. Since the crime, there have been political rallies by the right-wing populist AfD, the right-wing extremist organization “Identitarian Movement” and the right-wing extremist party “Der III. Gave away.

Fear of attacks – also by right-wing extremists

Last week, the family also called for peace and reconciliation at their daughter’s funeral. The family receives support from the Alevi community to which they belong. The parents also thank the pastors of the Protestant and Catholic churches for making the burial in Oberkirchberg possible: “What we have left is the deep longing for peace in our home and community of Illerkirchberg. Please let us stand together – hand in hand!” The family condemned the act in the strongest possible terms, at the same time they were glad that their daughter’s friend survived the assassination despite life-threatening injuries.

For fear of attacks, including right-wing extremists, many parents are currently taking their children to school by car. The Mayor of Illerkirchberg, Markus Häußler (independent) reports massive hateful, anonymous hostilities directed against him and his employees in the town hall. He told the SWR that he considers right-wing extremist rallies in his community to be “highly inappropriate” and warned against placing refugees under general suspicion.

Admission was by decree from Tübingen

Regarding the accusation that the municipality may have insufficiently looked after and checked the refugee accommodation in which the alleged murderer lived until the act, a spokeswoman for the municipality said: “In principle, the subsequent accommodations are like shared apartments. The refugees have usually been in Germany for months or years and have attended integration and German courses.” On the one hand, there is a “very committed group of helpers” who really make an effort and are regularly in the accommodations. On the other hand, community employees regularly checked the accommodations and made sure everything was in order. However, “permanent psychological care” is neither affordable nor planned in Germany after such a long time.

Mayor Häußler also commented on why a convicted asylum seeker involved in the rape of a 14-year-old girl was able to return to the community after serving his sentence. “I was appalled that our community should be re-entering one of the convicted rapists of 2019. That’s why I pulled out all the stops to prevent that from happening. My efforts were in vain: we were forced to house the convicted offender again.” The regional council in Tübingen was responsible for this decree.

On Halloween night in 2019, five asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Syria and Iran raped a 14-year-old girl in a refugee camp in Illerkirchberg after they had spoken to the girl in Ulm. The men were then sentenced to light prison terms in 2020.