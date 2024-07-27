In order to raise awareness among parents of children and adolescents who commit violations of the Civic Justice Regulations, the Municipal Government, through the Public Security Department, will also issue corrective measures for them, as they are jointly responsible for the good or bad actions of their children.

Due to the high incidence of administrative offenses and crimes committed by adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age, in September 2022 Mayor Marco Bonilla took the initiative to create a more efficient restorative intervention treatment system, which would reduce this statistic, reaching the conclusion that parents of minors are also in some way responsible for their behavior.

To achieve this goal, they modified some of the guidelines of the Civic Justice Regulations, granting civic judges the power to issue mandatory appearance orders for parents or guardians, and if necessary, apply financial fines, community service or psycho-behavioral therapy to help them improve their relationships with their children and learn to take responsibility, especially for those who are repeat offenders.

In April 2023, the country’s first court for adolescents was opened to prevent them from committing acts that violate the regulations or the law at all costs.