Ciudad Juarez.- Ever Antonio MR and Jessica NB were formally charged with the crime of aggravated homicide against their one-year-old son.

The mother and her deceased son are American citizens and she is pregnant, according to the defense attorney, who tried to prevent the woman from being placed in preventive detention as ordered by the control judge.

The defense seeks to prove that the infant had a blood disease to justify the bruises that appeared on various parts of the body; however, the head trauma that caused the infant’s death was not a blow to the head, since he even presented a recent “bump” as established in the initial hearing.

The baby is still in the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), while another girl, the couple’s daughter, remains in the custody of one of the grandmothers.

Ever Antonio MR and Jessica NB were arrested by means of an arrest warrant, which was executed this Friday. They had previously been arrested for the crime of resisting private individuals.

“As a result of the forensic scientific investigation, evidence was obtained of the couple’s participation in the assault and beating of the minor, an event that occurred between August 13 and 14, in a home on Río Negro Street in the Parajes del Sur neighborhood,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The father said he has been unemployed for a month and a half and his wife works in El Paso, Texas, so he takes care of their two children.

On the day of the events, his wife went to work and he stayed awake and watched the two children sleep, so he smoked a marijuana cigarette and then stayed on the couch looking at his cell phone and fell asleep.

She said the boy woke up and she was going to give him a bottle but the milk was stale so she sat him on the floor and gave him a glass of water.

The infant began to cough and choke, so he called his mother and told her that the child was choking. She went to her son’s house with her husband. When he saw the unconscious child, he picked him up and took him to a pharmacy. There he was given first aid as if it were a case of asphyxiation, according to the doctor who treated the child.

The pharmacy is located at the intersection of Mesa Central and Paseo del Sur streets, where he was reported dead.

It was the pharmacy staff who informed the Municipal Police of the infant’s death and later the first responders notified the investigating authorities of the incident.

The body was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service, where specialists determined that the victim died from a subdural hematoma resulting from severe head trauma, secondary to battered child syndrome.

The mother stated that she was working when her husband called her to tell her that the child was ill and when she arrived at the pharmacy she found out that he was dead.

The woman said she had seen some injuries on her son but did not have time to take him to the doctor.

The prosecutor’s office said that during the search they found clothing as well as men’s tennis shoes with blood on them and one of the walls also had traces of blood that were detected with luminol.

With this evidence, the social representation requested that the couple be linked to the process, so the hearing was scheduled for this coming August 21.

Both the man and the woman must remain detained, he in Cereso 3 and she in Women’s Cereso 2.

**According to current laws and regulations, the accused are presumed innocent until their responsibility is declared by a sentence issued by the judicial authority (Article 13 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure).