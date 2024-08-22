Ciudad Juarez.- Jessica Nicole B. and Ever Antonio MR were brought to trial as probable perpetrators of aggravated homicide committed against their one-year-old son.

According to the indictment, between 11:00 p.m. on August 13 of this year and 11:00 a.m. on the 14th, the child was attacked with a blunt object or by rapid movements that ultimately caused his death from a subdural hematoma following a blow to the head resulting from battered child syndrome.

Additional information from the Northern District Attorney’s Office indicates that the death was reported on August 14 at around 1:30 p.m. after Ever Antonio reported to his family that his baby was drowning.

When the man was called, his stepfather rushed to help him and when he arrived at the house where the boy was, he took him to a private doctor’s office attached to a pharmacy, where they tried to revive him for about half an hour, without success.

The child’s body was left lying on the examination bed in the office, and bruises were observed on different parts of the body, which were also part of the autopsy report, as a sign of abuse or a possible blood disease.

The latter was used by the defense to try to clear both of them of the charge of homicide, but it could not be scientifically proven at this stage of the process.

The control judge in charge of criminal case 5099/2024 linked the couple to the trial, but withdrew the qualification of homicide, which remained as aggravated homicide, although with different degrees of participation for both: while Ever Antonio was identified as the alleged material author, Jessica Nicole supposedly participated in the commission by omission.

The judge also set a four-month deadline for the additional investigation.