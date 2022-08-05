After the parents of the 12-year-old boy had unsuccessfully tried through the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights to stop the doctors from stopping treatment, they knocked on the door of the High Court yesterday to get permission. before transferring their child to a palliative care facility.

There the boy could die ‘with dignity’, in private, the mother stated. Doctors had warned that transporting the boy poses a “significant risk”. The judge went along with that. She said a transfer is not in the child’s best interests and Archie should be in hospital when treatment stops.