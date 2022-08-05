After the parents of the 12-year-old boy had unsuccessfully tried through the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights to stop the doctors from stopping treatment, they knocked on the door of the High Court yesterday to get permission. before transferring their child to a palliative care facility.
There the boy could die ‘with dignity’, in private, the mother stated. Doctors had warned that transporting the boy poses a “significant risk”. The judge went along with that. She said a transfer is not in the child’s best interests and Archie should be in hospital when treatment stops.
Judge Theis expressed her condolences in the verdict, but also writes: “I now hope that Archie will have the chance to die in peaceful circumstances.” She points out that Archie’s treatment in the hospital only delays his death and that the situation has been going on for three weeks.
According to British media, the family can appeal to the Court of Appeal up to 3 p.m. Dutch time, if that does not happen, the treatment will stop. The family has said it will appeal, according to ITV. Archie has been in a coma since April 7. His treatment consists of a combination of medical interventions, including a ventilator and medication.
#Parents #Archie #catch #Son #allowed #palliative #institution
Leave a Reply