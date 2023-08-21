Detail of textbooks burned by Tzotzil Mayan fathers and mothers from the community of San Antonio el Monte, in the municipality of San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas (Mexico), on August 20, 2023. Carlos Lopez (EFE)

The image is worthy of another century. Photographs of a stack of textbooks burning in the middle of the fire toured Mexico this weekend. Fathers and mothers from a Tzotzil community in Chiapas burned the copies that he designed and distributed for the next school year, which begins in a week, as a protest for understanding that “they belong to the devil.” Families have complained that the pages teach “communism”, “homosexuality” and “lesbianism”. The books, designed based on a new educational model called the New Mexican School, have been surrounded by controversy from the beginning for proposing a different way of teaching than the one that was had until now. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has defended this Monday the work of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP): “They have the right to demonstrate, we are free, nothing more than those who demonstrate thinking that they are indoctrinated with books and is injected the viruses of communism are uninformed and manipulated.

In the videos that went through social networks, you could see around a hundred books burning. The texts were intended to be used by children starting next Monday at a school in San Antonio del Monte, near San Cristóbal de las Casas, in the Chiapas Highlands. “We want the earlier books, not junk.” “We don’t want triple X,” parents could be heard shouting by the bonfire. Families have complained that the texts are designed “for adults” and not children, because they contain information about different types of families, such as single and separated parents, and same-sex relationships. Part of the community, made up mainly of evangelical families, maintains that this material “is not suitable” to teach children, so they gathered signatures to prevent it from being distributed, according to local media reports.

The president has responded this Monday to the images of the pyre and has assured that it is nothing more than “politicking” generated by conservative groups. “They should not lend themselves to being manipulated by the leaders, managers, businessmen, influence peddlers of the conservative bloc,” he said during the daily morning conference. The one in Chiapas was not the only protest against books over the weekend. The ultra-conservative National Front for the Family, an anti-abortion organization and against the LGBT community, marched this Sunday together with militants and politicians from the conservative National Action Party (PAN) against books.

The debate over textbooks has escalated to such a point that some governors refuse to distribute the material in the schools of their entities. Among those who refuse is Maru Campos, the governor of Chihuahua. Last Friday a group of businessmen and civil organizations from that State supported the decision. “Using them would entail a strong setback, since they contain serious errors of form and substance, such as the promotion of class struggle, a pedagogical deficit with confusing topics for children, and mistakes and pettiness like cutting back on math and science,” the statement read.

The days to start the new cycle are running out in the middle of a fight over what texts the students will have on their tables next school year. Mainly in those entities where the matter came to justice and came to a standstill. “They are going to be distributed where there are no protections, they are already distributed, next Monday is the return to school and here we are going to make it known how to return to school,” López Obrador said this Monday.

