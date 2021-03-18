Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao They appeared on the Jazmín Pinedo program to talk about their new collection of clothes and shoes. However, the young entrepreneurs received a tender surprise from production.

Almost at the end of the program On everyone’s lips, the gentlemen appeared on the set Steve Paolo and Sergio Baigorria, the parents of the models.

The emotion was so great that the four starred in an emotional reunion with strong hugs, since they had not seen each other for several months.

Alejandra Baigorria She said that it was difficult for her to have contact with her father, since he lives in Chaclacayo, and she is very exposed by her work as a businesswoman and her participation in Esto es guerra.

“It’s complicated, I haven’t seen my dad for a long time because I’m more exposed“Said the reality girl, who confessed that she had no physical contact with the man who gave her life since Christmas.

Given this, Jazmín Pinedo asked Mr. Sergio Baigorria how he felt about being able to hug his daughter after almost three months.

“After a series of problems (…) She is my spoiled, I am very happy, she is my eldest daughter, the only daughter I have, my conceited”, He commented visibly excited.

“It’s difficult because I hardly come, there are strikes, but I’m already here,” added the model’s father.

For his part, Steve Paolo pointed out that he is very happy that his son Said is undertaking with his partner. He also highlighted the qualities of the member of This is War.

“Happy for them, happy, working and pushing their company, (I’m) helping both of them,” he said.

“(Alejandra Baigorria) She is a good girl, hardworking and enterprising”, He added.

Jasmine Pinedo made it clear that all the guests at In everyone’s mouth went through molecular tests to rule out COVID-19, in reference to the hugs that were given Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao with their parents.

“We have all the security measures, the four have been tested,” he said.

