For six hours, Martin (5) was locked in a parked taxi bus on his own. The driver of the van, who should have taken him to special education in Utrecht, had forgotten about him. His parents are sad and angry: “I just can’t think about it for too long, the idea breaks my heart.” The incident seems to be a new low in the crisis in student transport.
Emma Thies
Latest update:
07:51
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Parents #nightmare #reality #Martin #locked #taxi #van #driver #forgets
Leave a Reply