Parents of students in private schools reported that mixing between students of different ages on school buses exposes the younger ones to bullying and quarrels by older students, calling for tighter control over the role of bus supervisors in preventing this quarrel, or dividing them into groups, and for each group their own bus.

The Student Behavior Management Regulations indicate that assault inside school buses is a fourth-degree violation, in which the student is punished with “failing the behavior course” or final dismissal. A private school principal, who preferred not to reveal her name, confirmed the difficulty of identifying more than one school bus for each district, one for older students, and another for younger students.

And in detail; Muhammad Eid (a student’s father) stated that his daughter, in KG2, arrived home at the end of the school day and was beaten by another student, in the third grade, with her on the school bus, adding that “the reason for the quarrel was the other student’s desire to sit in my daughter’s place, but she I refused, and the supervisor had not boarded the bus yet.” He pointed out that this incident made his daughter refuse to go to school, for fear of the other student, which prompted him to drive her the next day to break her barrier of fear, calling for tighter supervision of female supervisors on school buses.

Abeer Ahmed (a student’s mother) said that her son’s school, in the first grade, summoned her on the grounds that her son had damaged one of the school bus seats, adding that she had asked the administration to review the cameras on the bus, as it is not reasonable for a six-year-old student to be able to cut the leather of the seat. With his fingernails, it was found that he had been cut off before. She pointed out that the supervisor on the bus and its driver did not notice the damage to the seat, and who committed it, which indicates the supervisor’s lack of interest in the students inside the bus.

She pointed out that her son tells her what some students say during the daily school trip, in inappropriate words, demanding that the supervisors pay attention to what is going on between the students, because the bus trip is part of the school day, and the supervisor, the driver and the school administration are responsible for the students until they reach their homes.

Jamal Saleh (the father of a student) saw that one of the reasons for bullying and quarrels between students on the bus is the increase in their number on one bus, which leads to three male or three female students sitting on one seat, even though the student’s guardian paid a seat fee for his son or daughter. , and is not part of the seat.

He called on the administrations of private schools to deal with students as their own children, and not as a source of income only, and therefore schools should not hesitate to provide a good service worthy of students, whether at school or on the school bus.

She pointed out that most school buses are currently equipped with surveillance cameras to monitor violations that occur during the daily school trip, in addition to appointing supervisors to observe students, prevent fights between them, and assist them while getting on or off the bus.

On the other hand, the Student Behavior Management Regulation specified the penalties imposed on violating students on buses, as it classified assault inside the school bus as a fourth-degree violation, which is classified as “very serious”, and includes the use of means of communication or social communication for illegal purposes, or Immoral, or offensive to the educational institution or its employees, in addition to the possession or use of firearms, knives, or the like inside the school. This violation also includes assault or sexual harassment inside the school or buses, systematic theft, and the promotion of physical or electronic materials. Unlicensed, and contrary to values, morals, literature and public order, and what offends modesty.

According to the regulations, the punishment taken with the student who commits this violation stipulates his failure in the course of conduct or final dismissal, and several procedures are taken with him.

Parents of:

• “Schools must provide a good service that is suitable for students of knowledge, whether in school or on the bus.”

Director of School:

• “It is difficult to specify more than one bus for each region, one for the older students, and another for the younger ones.”