Parents in the trap: plot, cast and streaming of the Disney film

Parents in the Trap is the 1998 Disney film starring Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson, and Lindsay Lohan directed by Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer. It is a remake of The Cowboy with the Wedding Veil (1961) with Hayley Mills and, like the original, is based on the German novel Carlottina e Carlottina by Erich Kästner. Appointment on Rai 2 today, 2 January 2022, from 21.05. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream Parents in the Trap? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

In a summer camp, two girls discover that they are twins, separated in the cradle by the aberrant and selfish decision of their parents to leave and divide the girls. The two girls decide to switch roles to meet the parent they never had and plan their reunion. Frantic phone calls chase each other between London and California and the father’s unexpected upcoming marriage seems to jeopardize the plan, but the twins have many arrows in their bows.

Personages

We’ve seen the plot, but who are the characters in Disney’s Parent Trap?

Hallie Parker and Annie James: they are the two twins protagonists of the film. One grew up with her mother, a wedding dress designer, in London who was used to dressing well and elegantly and speaking a homely language. The other grew up in California with her father, used to dressing simply and speaking in simpler language. After meeting at a summer camp and discovering they are twins, the two swap places by going to each other’s country to meet the parent they never had, so as to reunite them and get the much desired family back.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” James: is the mother of the twins, as well as an established bridal designer. She formerly divorced her husband Nick and took Annie into custody, but at the end of the film she’ll be back with Nick for the sake of her daughters and realizing she still loves him.

Nicholas “Nick” Parker: he is the father of the twins, as well as a wealthy owner of a vineyard. In the past he divorced his wife Lizzie and took Hallie into custody. He will get engaged to a young woman, his colleague, Meredith Blake, who will then leave realizing that he does not really love her and at the end of the film he will get back together with his wife Lizzie for the sake of his daughters and realizing that he still loves her.

Cassie: She is the housekeeper who lives in the Parker house with Nick and Hallie. She is much more than a housekeeper, in fact she loves the twins very much and is often their accomplice and confidant. She is the first to discover Annie’s secret. She will fall in love with Martin from the moment she meets him.

Martin: is the butler who lives in the house with the James. He falls in love with Cassie from the moment he meets her.

Charles James: He is the grandfather of his twins and Lizzie’s father. He is the first to discover that Annie is actually Hallie.

Meredith Blake: is a very young woman of 26 who works and collaborates with Nick and with whom she will soon become engaged but will do it only for the money she has and not for love. She plans to send the twins to boarding school once she is married to Nick but during the camping trip in which she takes Lizzie’s place after several pranks from the twins she will force Nick to choose between her and them. Nick will choose the girls and she will walk away angry.

Sammy: Parker’s Golden Retriever, very close to Hallie. He is initially hostile to Annie because he quickly realizes that she is not the real Hallie. Like the twins and Cassie, she hates Meredith.

Marva Kulp Sr: she is the organizer of the camp.

Marva Kulp Jr: she is the daughter of Marva and her assistant.

Nicole: She is one of Hallie’s friends at the campsite

Erika: This is another of Hallie’s friends at the campsite.

Parents in the trap: the cast of the film

Below is the cast of the film Parents in the trap.

Lindsay Lohan: Hallie Parker / Annie James

Dennis Quaid: Nicholas “Nick” Parker

Natasha Richardson: Elizabeth “Lizzie” James

Elaine Hendrix: Meredith Blake

Lisa Ann Walter: Cassie

Simon Kunz: Martin

Polly Holliday: Marva Kulp Sr

Maggie Wheeler: Marva Kulp Jr.

Ronnie Stevens: grandfather Charles James

Alex Cole: Richard

Hallie Meyers-Shyer: Lindsay (friend of Annie)

Maggie Emma Thomas: Zoe (friend of Hallie)

Courtney Woods: Nicole (friend of Hallie)

Kat Graham: Jackie (friend of Annie)

Michael Lohan: Lost boy at the camp

J. Patrick McCormack: Les Blake

Streaming and tv

But where to see Trapped Parents? On TV or streaming? The film is proposed in prime time on Rai 2 this evening – Sunday 2 January 2022 – at 9.05 pm for the cycle of films over the Christmas period that will invade the Rai and Mediaset schedules until Epiphany. Rai 2 is available on channel 2 of the digital terrestrial remote control and also on key 502 for the HD version. Anyone who wants to follow the Disney movie in live streaming can do so by connecting to RaiPlay.