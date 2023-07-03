Home page World

Split

View of the school of the 13-year-olds in Altentreptow, Brandenburg, who died after suspected drug abuse. © Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

A 13-year-old girl dies after taking an ecstasy pill. The parents are shocked and cannot explain the circumstances. They go public with their doubts.

Neubrandenburg – The parents of the 13-year-old girl from Altentreptow in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, who died after taking an ecstasy pill, do not believe that their daughter took the drug voluntarily. “She definitely didn’t do it voluntarily,” said the mother in an interview with “stern TV am Sonntag” (RTL). Because only days before, her daughter Finja had witnessed the collapse of a friend after drug use.

Finja reported the incident to her parents in a panic because she thought her friend was going to die. She immediately noticed their seizures and shortness of breath and the treatment in the hospital. Finja herself confirmed that her friend had collapsed after taking drugs.

“She said she doesn’t do that”

Due to the fear that Finja had for her friend’s life, the parents expressed their conviction that their daughter had not voluntarily taken the “Blue Punisher” ecstasy pill. “She said she doesn’t do that,” emphasized the mother. The parents made an appeal to all children and young people: “Don’t take any colored pills! If something is offered, don’t accept it! Go away, call the police! It must not happen again that someone dies because of the stuff.”

During the interview, the parents appeared composed on the outside, but desperate on the inside. “You’re standing in front of a deep black hole, you’re actually just functioning and you think: Why?” said the mother. “Our life is actually destroyed,” said the father. “She was a happy girl.”

After their daughter was admitted, the parents went to the clinic in Neubrandenburg. “Then everything happened very, very quickly. It was crazy,” said the mother. Finja didn’t react to anything anymore. The father said the doctors didn’t have the time. “They did everything they could for our daughter. You couldn’t help her anymore. There was just not enough time. That was so quick.”

arrest warrant against 37-year-olds

After the girl’s death, an arrest warrant was issued against a 37-year-old who, according to the Neubrandenburg district court, is said to have given narcotics to minors in two cases. However, no arrest warrant was issued against a 17-year-old due to a lack of grounds for arrest. The police initially arrested four suspects.

Incidents involving the chemical drug “Blue Punisher” are currently causing a sensation in several federal states. This is a special form of ecstasy tablets. Origin and active ingredient may vary independently. Most recently, such pills were noticed by an apparently very high and dangerous concentration.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the police recently warned against independent investigations, for example by parents. “In case of doubt, this can put you in danger if, for example, you try to get more information as a straw buyer,” said the Neubrandenburg police headquarters. “We also warn against vigilante justice with a view to possible participants or suspected dealers.” dpa