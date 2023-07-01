French Justice Minister Dupont-Moretti threatened parents whose children are involved in pogroms

In France, parents whose underage children participate in riots have been threatened with criminal liability. Such measures were announced by the head of the French Ministry of Justice, Eric Dupont-Moretti, informs TV channel BFM.

Eric Dupont-Moretti warned that parents who allow their children to stay outside at night, participate in pogroms and other offenses, can be sentenced to imprisonment for up to two years, as well as a fine of 30,000 euros. “I want to tell parents again that they should take care of their children!” the minister said.

The reminder of a possible prison term comes as authorities say 30 percent of those detained during the riots are minors. Dupont-Moretti added that the authorities intend to identify social media accounts through which there were calls to take to the streets. He recalled the obligation of companies to provide IP addresses at the request of the court.

Earlier it was reported that hundreds of tobacco shops and grocery stores were looted in four days of riots in France. The pogroms began after a police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old young man.