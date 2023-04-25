Today, about 250 parents, young people and social workers will gather in the Jaarbeurs in Utrecht, to see with State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen whether parents really are asking for help too quickly for their struggling children. Or will they be blamed, now that youth care is about to collapse?
Karla van der Wal
