He was called Francesca Bornaghi and unfortunately she is a girl of only ones 26 years, which was found dead in the shower of his home. The father, upset, he wanted talk of his dramatic loss. Until then there has been no sign of a similar tragedy.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

A truly terrible episode, which he has shaken thousands of people. The family is well known in the municipality and many are showing up now affection and closeness to his loved ones.

According to information released by some media, the drama has unfolded a few days ago in a house located in Treviglio, in the province of Bergamo.

It was evening and Francesca, after having returned home and having eaten, he decided to go to have a shower. He was fine and had not shown any signs of malaise.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

However, when the mom and the father went up to the second floor of the house, they realized that there was something there strange. Unfortunately when they entered the bathroom, they did the terrible find.

The girl was now dead in the shower. They tried to alert the doctors, who arrived at the scene within minutes. With the hope of being able to save her, they tried to revive her, but his heart has not never resumed beating. They could not help but ascertain the death in his home.

The agony of Francesca Bornaghi’s father

To clarify the cause behind this girl’s sudden death, it seemed feel good, it will only be the outcome the autopsy. From a first hypothesis it would seem that he had a heart attack. Dad Chicco Bornaghi, in an interview with the local newspaper, The Corsera, he has declared:

We were on our way up to bed when we realized that something was wrong. We found our lifeless daughter in the shower, she didn’t even have time to ask for help.