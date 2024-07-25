Parents of students confirmed that reasonable school fees, proximity to housing, and quality of education are among the most important criteria for choosing a school to enroll their children on, in light of their preparation for the 2024-2025 academic year.

They stated that their children represent the most important and ideal investment in their lives, so choosing the appropriate school to enroll their children in occupies a large part of the head of the family’s thinking, in order to obtain a good educational service that, at the same time, suits the family’s financial capabilities.

In detail, Dr. Abdullah Amin (a student’s father) said that the multiplicity of schools and the diversity of their curricula in the UAE gives parents of students a great opportunity to choose the appropriate school to register their children in.

He stated that there are more than 200 schools in the Emirate of Dubai, and their curricula vary between 16 curricula, according to what is published on the website of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, adding that “this diversity in curricula makes choosing a school easy for the student’s family, but the only challenge is the location of the school and its suitability to the family’s circumstances, so that it is not far from the area where the student lives.” He explained that “the proximity of the school to the student’s home is a priority for the family, to be more reassured about him, especially if he is young.”

Hala Abdel Latif (mother of two students) said that she is currently looking for a suitable school to enroll her two sons, one of whom is in the first grade and the other in the fourth grade, after the family moved to live in the Emirate of Ajman.

She said that she and her husband were looking for a school whose tuition fees were within their financial means, especially since her husband’s salary did not exceed 15 thousand dirhams.

She added: “We certainly take into account the reputation and quality of the educational service it provides when choosing a school, because our children are the most important investment in our lives, so we are keen for them to receive an educational service that keeps pace with the development of life in general.”

Latifa Ali (a mother of a student) confirmed that “the quality of the educational service provided by the school is the first criterion on which we will choose the school to enroll my daughter in kindergarten, regardless of the high tuition fees.”

She continued: “Our first concern when choosing a school near the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year was its proximity to our residential area, because my daughter is still young and is taking her first steps in education, so having the school close to our home will give us greater reassurance about her, especially if an emergency occurs and the school administration calls us, then our arrival at school will be faster.”

The current period is witnessing the process of registering students in private schools, whether by transferring from one school to another, or registering for the first time, in preparation for the next academic year (2024-2025).

Fouad Salama, a student registration officer at a private school, pointed out a set of requirements that families look for when registering their children in a private school, the most prominent of which are the quality of education and the curriculum implemented by the school, the school’s reputation and the achievements it has made, tuition fees that do not burden the family budget, in addition to providing a school transportation service that reaches the student’s place of residence.

He said: Some parents of students ask about the availability of academic guidance and career support at the school, and the student and extracurricular activities that the school organizes for students throughout the academic year.

To register a student in kindergarten and first grade, the student must have reached the age required for admission. To register in the first year of kindergarten, the student must have completed four years of age on August 31 of the year in which he is admitted. To register in the second year of kindergarten, the student who has completed five years of age on August 31 of the year in which he is admitted is accepted. To register in the first grade, new students from the basic education stage who have completed six years of age and have not exceeded eight years of age on August 31 of the year in which he is admitted are accepted.