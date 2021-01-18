One day after New Years, John Reichert of Boulder, Colorado, had a heated argument with James, his 14-year-old son. “I have failed you as a father”He said to the boy in a desperate tone.

During the long months of confinement and schools closed, Reichert, like many parents, overlooked the increasing time their son spent on video games and social media.

Now, James, who used to spend his free time mountain biking and playing basketball, spends almost all of his leisure hours – almost 40 a week – playing Xbox and use his cell phone.

John and Cathleen Reichert with their son, James, at their home in Boulder, Colorado. photo Stephen Speranza / The New York Times.

During their discussion, he begged his father not to restrict his access, as he said his cell phone was “all his life”.

“That was the turning point. ¿Whole whole? ”Said Reichert, technical administrator for the local sheriff’s office. “I’m not going to lose my son for this.”

Nearly a year after the coronavirus pandemic, parents across the country and the world are seeing their children increasingly dedicate themselves to an all-consuming digital life.

When the outbreak occurred, many parents they relaxed screen restrictions as an interim way to keep frustrated and restless kids entertained and occupied.

However, the boundaries have often been blurred as computers, tablets, and cell phones became the centerpiece from school and social life, and the weeks of stay-at-home rules spanned nearly a year.

The situation is alarming for parents and also for scientists.

“There will be a epic withdrawal period”Said Keith Humphreys, Stanford University Professor of Psychology, addiction expert and former senior adviser to the president Barack Obama on drug policy.

As he said, young people will be required to “keep their attention on the interactions normal without receiving a reward after a few seconds. “

Scientists say that children’s brains, well into adolescence, are considered “plastics”, Which means that they can adapt and change under different circumstances.

That might help young people regain satisfaction in an offline world, but it gets harder the longer they immerse themselves in the world. fast digital stimulation.

Jenny Radesky, a pediatrician who studies children’s use of mobile technology at the University of Michigan, said she conducted countless media interviews early in the pandemic, telling parents not to feel guilty about it. allow more time in front of screens, given the complicated challenges of confinement.

Now, he said, he would have given a different advice if only I had known how long children would have to be homebound.

“I probably would have encouraged families to turn off wifi except during school hours so that the children are not tempted every moment, day and night, ”he said.

“The longer they have practiced a habitual behavior, the more difficult it will be to break the habit,” he added.

The concern is not just about the habits of teens and tweens.

Legions of Children under 10 years They spend countless hours playing games like Fortnite, and apps like TikTok and Snapchat.

An application called Roblox, particularly popular with children ages 9 to 12 in the United States, had an average of 31.1 million users per day for the first nine months of 2020, an increase in 82 percent compared to the previous year.

“This has been a gift for them. We have given them a captive audience: our children, ”said Dimitri Christakis, director of the Center for Child Health, Behavior and Development at the Seattle Children’s Research Institute.

The cost will be borne by the families, Christakis said, because the increased use of the Internet is associated with the anxiety, depression, obesity, aggression “and addiction to the environment itself.”

Crucially, the research shows only associations, which means that heavy internet use doesn’t necessarily cause these problems.

Concern

What worries researchers, to say the least, is that device use is a poor substitute activities that are considered critical to health and social and physical development, including physical play and other interactions that help children learn to cope with difficult social situations.

However, parents express a kind of hopelessness with their options.

Not only does compliance with pre-pandemic rules seem impractical, it can seem downright petty to prevent children from becoming an important source of socialization.

“If I take it away from them, what do they do? A puzzle? Do they learn to sew? To knit? I don’t know what the expectations are, ”said Paraskevi Briasouli, a corporate writer who is raising four children – ages 8, 6, 3 and 1 – with her husband in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan.

Device usage time has replaced sports on weekday afternoons and skyrocketed by 70 percent on weekends, he commented.

Before the pandemic, Jesse, the 8-year-old from Briasouli, sometimes used his father’s old iPad Pro. During the pandemic, they gave him a iPad mini, just like her 6 year old sister.

“And we bought a Nintendo switch because everyone has a Switch, ”Briasouli said. Some days, she said, she sees her son sitting with three gadgets, alternating play between them.

The boy’s father, Jesse Tayler, said his own preoccupation with the intensive use of technology was being offset by some optimism that his children were becoming capable digital natives.

“These are the tools of their lives, ”he said. “Everything they will do, they will do it through one of these electronic devices, including socialization.”

Recent neuroimaging research suggests that heavy use of certain video games can cause changes in the brain related to addictive behaviors.

One of the study’s authors, Christian Montag, professor of molecular physiology at the University of Ulm, is also a co-author of a recent overview of digital device use during the COVID-19 pandemic, published last month in Addictive Behavior Reports.

It reported that German adolescents play video games much more frequently than before confinement and concluded “that the excessive use of digital technologies represents a phenomenon and a probable outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic ”.

Stanford’s Humphreys said he believed both adults and children could, with disciplined time away from devices, learn to disconnect.

But doing so has been complicated by the fact that the devices are now used for school, social life, games, and other life-critical activities.

Dynamic

During an interview with the Reichert family, a dynamic could be seen that plays out in many families.

James, 14, is an only child and started ninth grade this fall. He said that due to COVID-19 and distance education, he didn’t have many opportunities to meet new people. Instead, he goes online with his old friends.

“The only way to talk to them, besides going to their house, is through me Xbox“, said. “We play there every night.”

He said games were fascinating, especially when they offered incentives for achievement.

“If you play a lot and do it well, you can try maximize your rangewhich takes a long time, ”he said. “But sometimes we just play for fun.”

The family dog ​​died on New Year’s Eve and James said playing with his friends helped him don’t think about the loss. This concerned his mother, Kathleen Reichert, who felt that her son escaped from emotions of real life.

“What are you going to do when you’re married and stressed? Tell your wife you need to play Xbox? ”He told his son during the interview.

At the beginning of a new semester, parents enforced new rules: no Xbox or cell phone during the week for at least a few weeks, and their use must be earned for the weekends, through homework.

Kathleen Reichert is overwhelmed by all of this.

Before the pandemic, James had many options, he said. Now, “it makes me feel bad when I try to restrain it. It is their only socialization, ”he added.

